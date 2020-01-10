Harry Hains morto a 27 anni: l’annuncio della madre dell’attore di American Horror Story

10 Gennaio, 2020 di Fabiano Minacci

Lo scorso 7 gennaio è morto a soli 27 anni Harry Hains l’attore australiano noto per aver recitato in American Horror Story, Sneaky Pete e The OA. A d are l’annuncio della scomparsa del ragazzo è stata la madre, l’attrice Jane Badler (la celebre Diana dei Visitors), su Instagram. Harry negli ultimi annoi ha affrontato problemi di salute mentale e dipendenza.

“Il 7 gennaio è morto il mio meraviglioso ragazzo. Aveva 27 anni e una vita davanti. Sfortunatamente è stato sconfitto dalla depressione e dalle dipendenze. Una scintilla brillante che si è spenta troppo presto. Mi mancherai Harry ogni giorno della mia vita”.

 

