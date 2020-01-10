Harry Hains morto a 27 anni: l’annuncio della madre dell’attore di American Horror Story
10 Gennaio, 2020 di Fabiano Minacci
Lo scorso 7 gennaio è morto a soli 27 anni Harry Hains l’attore australiano noto per aver recitato in American Horror Story, Sneaky Pete e The OA. A d are l’annuncio della scomparsa del ragazzo è stata la madre, l’attrice Jane Badler (la celebre Diana dei Visitors), su Instagram. Harry negli ultimi annoi ha affrontato problemi di salute mentale e dipendenza.
“Il 7 gennaio è morto il mio meraviglioso ragazzo. Aveva 27 anni e una vita davanti. Sfortunatamente è stato sconfitto dalla depressione e dalle dipendenze. Una scintilla brillante che si è spenta troppo presto. Mi mancherai Harry ogni giorno della mia vita”.
On Jan 7 my beautiful son died . He was 27 and had the world at his feet . But sadly he struggled with mental illness and addiction . A brilliant spark shone bright too short a time .. I will miss you Harry every day of my life … if you are in LA and know harry there is a service for him at Hollywood Forever Sunday jan 12 at 3 pm . 6000 Santa Monica Blvd .. RSVP harryhainscm@gmail.com
