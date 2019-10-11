Harry Styles rilascia a sorpresa il nuovo singolo Lights Up – guarda il video
A due anni dall’uscita del suo primo album da solista, Harry Styles è tornato a sorpresa con un nuovo singolo. Stamani il cantante inglese ha rilasciato Lights Up.
Molto più corta di Sign of the Times, ma anche meno immediata. Se con il suo primo singolo era stato colpo di fulmine, con Lights Up ho impiegato diversi ascolti per digerirla, anche se sono quasi certo che nei prossimi giorni l’apprezzerò di più.
Harry Styles, Lights Up – il testo
What do you mean?
I’m sorry by the way
I’m never coming back down
Can’t you see
I could but wouldn’t stay
I wouldn’t put it like that
What do you mean?
I’m sorry by the way
I’m never coming around
It’d be so sweet if things just stayed the same
La da da da dah
All the lights couldn’t put out the dark
Running through my heart
Lights up and they know who you are
Know who you are
Do you know who you are?
Shine
Step into the light
It’s so bright sometimes
I’m not ever going back
Shine
Step into the light
It’s so bright sometimes
I’m not ever going back
Shine
Step into the light
It’s so bright sometimes
I’m not ever
What do you mean
I’m sorry by the way
I’m never going back now
It’d be so sweet if things just stayed the same
La da da da dah
All the lights couldn’t put out the dark
Running through my heart
Lights up and they know who you are
Know who you are
Do you know who you are?