Harry Styles rilascia a sorpresa il nuovo singolo Lights Up – guarda il video

A due anni dall’uscita del suo primo album da solista, Harry Styles è tornato a sorpresa con un nuovo singolo. Stamani il cantante inglese ha rilasciato Lights Up.

Molto più corta di Sign of the Times, ma anche meno immediata. Se con il suo primo singolo era stato colpo di fulmine, con Lights Up ho impiegato diversi ascolti per digerirla, anche se sono quasi certo che nei prossimi giorni l’apprezzerò di più.

Harry Styles, Lights Up – il testo

What do you mean?

I’m sorry by the way

I’m never coming back down

Can’t you see

I could but wouldn’t stay

I wouldn’t put it like that

What do you mean?

I’m sorry by the way

I’m never coming around

It’d be so sweet if things just stayed the same

La da da da dah

All the lights couldn’t put out the dark

Running through my heart

Lights up and they know who you are

Know who you are

Do you know who you are?

Shine

Step into the light

It’s so bright sometimes

I’m not ever going back

Shine

Step into the light

It’s so bright sometimes

I’m not ever going back

Shine

Step into the light

It’s so bright sometimes

I’m not ever

What do you mean

I’m sorry by the way

I’m never going back now

It’d be so sweet if things just stayed the same

La da da da dah

All the lights couldn’t put out the dark

Running through my heart

Lights up and they know who you are

Know who you are

Do you know who you are?