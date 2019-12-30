“Henry Cavill ha preso in giro un ragazzo gay” – accuse contro l’attore di The Witcher

30 Dicembre, 2019 di Fabiano Minacci

Nuova settimana, nuova polemica social. Questa volta sul banco degli imputati c’è Henry Cavill, accusato di aver preso in giro un suo fan gay. Qualche giorno fa ha iniziato a circolare un video in cui si vede l’attore che si avvicina ad un gruppo di ammiratori e un ragazzo urla “per favore Henry, fallo per i fan“. La star di The Witcher si rivolge ai ragazzi che lo stavano aspettando e chiede loro chi avesse detto “fallo per i fan“, subito dopo ripete “for the fans” con un accento particolare e questo ha scatenato l’ira di diversi utenti sul web.

Twitter è divisa in due, da una parte quelli che accusano Henry di aver imitato una voce effeminata, dall’altra chi sostiene che Cavill volesse fare solo il simpatico e che questo non cancella il supporto che da anni lui dà alla comunità LGBT.

B!tches da che parte state? Si tratta di una polemica esagerata, oppure Henry ha fatto uno scivolone?

 

Henry Cavill: il video incriminato.

 

