Iggy Azalea e Alice Chater: il nuovo singolo Lola è una meraviglia puttanpop (VIDEO)
Dopo quelle due perle di Started e Sally Walker, Iggy Azalea è tornata con Lola, un featuring con Alice Chater. Sarà per il video, il ritornello super catchy e il sample di Mambo Italiano, ma sono in fissa con Lola e non riesco a smettere di ascoltarla.
Adesso sta a noi non farla floppare miseramente, perché non se lo merita.
Iggy Azalea e Alice Chater: Lola – il testo
Loaded gun, that’s how she feels
Hard as stone, she aims to kill
She hides her fears and burns it all
You can’t get even, you’ll be lost
I’m saying, “Hey, Lola!”
She can get a little jealous
Oh, loca
She can be a drama
But her soul is pure
Drowns in tears but keeps on shining
Just keep on shining
Oh, Lola, Lola, hey
I love drama and rumors
I like talking my shit
Can’t stop cuttin’ people off
Get my scissors, lil’ bitch
I just keep laughin’ at your pain, no novacane
Need a padded room and chains, I’m out my brain
Might need a straight jacket
‘Cause all my thoughts are doin’ backflips
Look, I’m pretty, I’m petty, I pop like confetti
‘Cause shit can get deadly, so don’t make me jelly
I been on my worse, I let bridges burn
You hoes never learn you scared go to church
Don’t open your mouth, I’m a jawbreaker
Been in car chases, I’m a lawbreaker
I’m insane, might regret it later
But don’t you love my bad behavior? (Yeah)
You love how I hold grudges
Might throw some punches
But you’re not judging I’m your psycho
You love how I talk crazy then call you baby
No, you can’t tame me I’m your type, so
I’m saying, “Hey, Lola!”
She can get a little jealous
Oh, loca
She can be a drama
But her soul is pure
Drowns in tears but keeps on shining
Just keep on shining
Oh, Lola, Lola
“Hey, Lola!”
She can get a little jealous
Oh, Loca
She can be a drama
But her soul is pure
Drowns in tears but keeps on shining
Just keep on shining
Oh, Lola, Lola
I’m an angel and a demon
Happy when I act the meanest
I think like all my nights are sleepless
This feels like paradise and dreamin’
He said, “Lola girl, you’re evil”
Well, maybe you the reason
Found my lover, it’s killing season
Might choke you ‘til you barely breathin’, look
I’m Loca, la Vida Loca, no controlla’
I’m colder than Nova Scotia, Minnesota
Ain’t sober, don’t get me started
Got a motor, my motive is bipolar thought I told ya’
Cut-throat, yeah, I’m hard to handle
Got a short fuse, don’t light my candle
Might tell a lie just to start a scandal
I’m a loose cannon with a lot of ammo
You love how I hold grudges
Might throw some punches
But you’re not judgin’ I’m your psycho
You love how I talk crazy, then call you baby
No, you can’t tame me I’m your type, so
I’m saying, “Hey, Lola!”
She can get a little jealous
Oh, loca
She can be a drama
But her soul is pure
Drowns in tears but keeps on shining
Just keep on shining
Oh, Lola, Lola
“Hey, Lola!”
She can get a little jealous
Oh, loca
She can be a drama
But her soul is pure
Drowns in tears but keeps on shining
Just keep on shining
Oh, Lola, Lola
Lola, I don’t blame you
I’m the same as you
Just don’t let ‘em change you
Or tighten up your screws
Yeah, ‘Imma do it my way or the highway
Lookin’ at you sideways in a valet
Always thought the wrong way was the right way
Like to see my side piece on a Sunday
Nanana, slow down, slow down
Lalala, my playground, playground
Yeah, ‘Imma do it my way or the highway
Lookin’ at you sideways in a valet
Always thought the wrong way was the right way
Like to see my side piece on a Sunday
I’m saying, “Hey, Lola!”
She can get a little jealous
Oh, loca
She can be a drama
But her soul is pure
Drowns in tears but keeps on shining
Just keep on shining, mmm, mmm
Oh, Lola, Lola
“Hey, Lola!”
She can get a little jealous
Oh, loca
She can be a drama
But her soul is pure
Drowns in tears but keeps on shining
Just keep on shining
Oh, Lola, Lola
LOLA is coming Friday & this is my favorite look, Alice you’re so beautiful – I had to post! 🎭 pic.twitter.com/MxChWWLFki
— IGGY AZALEA #LOLA🎭 (@IGGYAZALEA) November 4, 2019