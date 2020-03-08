Incidente in montagna, Jared Leto si sfoga: “Ho rischiato di morire”

8 Marzo, 2020 di Fabiano Minacci

Incidente in montagna per Jared Leto che ha rischiato di precipitare da 600 metri di altezza.

Durante un’arrampicata sulle montagne del Nevada insieme all’amico scalatore Alex Honnold, l’attore di Suicide Squad ha rischiato di precipitare a causa della rottura della corda che lo teneva.

“Non vorrei sembrare drammatico – ha scritto su Instagram – ma questo è il giorno in cui sono quasi morto, ho preso una bella scivolata ma sono stato aiutato da Alex Honnold sulle Red Rock; è stato un attimo, la corda è stata tagliata e io mi sono ritrovato a penzolare da circa 200 metri d’altezza”.

Per fortuna il dramma è stato evitato.

