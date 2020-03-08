Incidente in montagna, Jared Leto si sfoga: “Ho rischiato di morire”

Incidente in montagna per Jared Leto che ha rischiato di precipitare da 600 metri di altezza.

Durante un’arrampicata sulle montagne del Nevada insieme all’amico scalatore Alex Honnold, l’attore di Suicide Squad ha rischiato di precipitare a causa della rottura della corda che lo teneva.

Per fortuna il dramma è stato evitato.

Jared Leto reveals he almost died while rock climbing:

“this is the day I nearly died. Took a pretty good fall climbing with @AlexHonnold at Red Rock. Looked up and within seconds the rope was being cut by the rock while I dangled some 600 ft in the air.” pic.twitter.com/b7PYPAEzLF

— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 8, 2020