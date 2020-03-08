Incidente in montagna, Jared Leto si sfoga: “Ho rischiato di morire”
8 Marzo, 2020 di Fabiano Minacci
Incidente in montagna per Jared Leto che ha rischiato di precipitare da 600 metri di altezza.
Durante un’arrampicata sulle montagne del Nevada insieme all’amico scalatore Alex Honnold, l’attore di Suicide Squad ha rischiato di precipitare a causa della rottura della corda che lo teneva.
“Non vorrei sembrare drammatico – ha scritto su Instagram – ma questo è il giorno in cui sono quasi morto, ho preso una bella scivolata ma sono stato aiutato da Alex Honnold sulle Red Rock; è stato un attimo, la corda è stata tagliata e io mi sono ritrovato a penzolare da circa 200 metri d’altezza”.
Per fortuna il dramma è stato evitato.
Jared Leto reveals he almost died while rock climbing:
“this is the day I nearly died. Took a pretty good fall climbing with @AlexHonnold at Red Rock. Looked up and within seconds the rope was being cut by the rock while I dangled some 600 ft in the air.” pic.twitter.com/b7PYPAEzLF
— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 8, 2020
Not to sound dramatic, but this is the day I nearly died. Took a pretty good fall climbing with @alexhonnold at Red Rock. Looked up and within seconds the rope was being cut by the rock while I dangled some 600 ft in the air. I remember looking down at the ground below. It was a strange moment – less fear, more matter of fact, and slightly melancholy. The adrenaline came after, when I got back on the wall. But we made it through and lived to see another day 😅🙏🏼 Overall it was actually quite fun. we continued climbing into the night…swipe thru for video.