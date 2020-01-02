James Charles al centro di un’ennesima polemica

2 Gennaio, 2020 di Fabiano Minacci

James Charles è al centro dell’ennesima polemica che è nata da un video pubblicato su Instagram la notte di Capodanno. Nel video in questione lo YouTuber (che lo scorso anno è stato accusato di essere un adescatore di ragazzi etero) canta sulle note di My Type di Saweetie, il cui ritornello recita:

That’s my type, nigga that’s my type
Eight-inch big, ooh, that’s good pipe
That’s my type, nigga that’s my type

Negli Stati Uniti d’America è severamente vietato usare la “parola con la N” che è perdonata solo se detta da afrodiscendenti in maniera non dispregiativa, per questo motivo su Twitter James Charles è stato accusato di averla ‘cantata’.

Il ragazzo ha però negato di averlo fatto e di aver “sorvolato” quella parte limitandosi a cantare “tha’s my type, that’s my tape“.

Ecco il video:

E pensare che James Charles era stato chiaro sui suoi vibes del 2020.
Detto, fatto.

