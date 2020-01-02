James Charles al centro di un’ennesima polemica

James Charles è al centro dell’ennesima polemica che è nata da un video pubblicato su Instagram la notte di Capodanno. Nel video in questione lo YouTuber (che lo scorso anno è stato accusato di essere un adescatore di ragazzi etero) canta sulle note di My Type di Saweetie, il cui ritornello recita:

Negli Stati Uniti d’America è severamente vietato usare la “parola con la N” che è perdonata solo se detta da afrodiscendenti in maniera non dispregiativa, per questo motivo su Twitter James Charles è stato accusato di averla ‘cantata’.

Il ragazzo ha però negato di averlo fatto e di aver “sorvolato” quella parte limitandosi a cantare “tha’s my type, that’s my tape“.

my guy did u say the n word on ur insta story

no? turn up the volume & listen, I skip over it. how stupid would I have to be to confidently record a video of me singing the n word and still have it up the next morning

Ecco il video:

James Charles responds to #JamesCharlesIsOverParty trending after people heard him sing the N-word along to “My Type” on his IG story:

“I skip over it. how stupid would I have to be to confidently record a video of me singing the n word and still have it up the next morning.” pic.twitter.com/dXDmoHrEDR

