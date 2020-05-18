Jessie Colter su Instagram: “Ho un tumore incurabile al cervello, non so quanto tempo mi rimane da vivere”

La star del cinema per adulti Jessie Colter ha confessato – in uno straziante e commovente post su Instagram – di aver un cancro al cervello. La scelta di rendere pubblica la malattia è stata a lungo ponderata e molto sofferta, dato che è arrivata a tre mesi di distanza dal referto medico.

“[…] A San Valentino quest’anno mi è stato diagnosticato un tipo incurabile di cancro al cervello. Ovviamente sono rimasto sbalordito, ma ci sono già state così tante cose negative nella mia vita nello stesso momento che non sono riuscito a parlarne subito con nessuno. Il motivo per cui ho aspettato così a lungo è perché le cose erano o davvero positive o davvero negative nella mia vita, e non volevo peggiorarle o ridurre i bei tempi. Quello che però ho imparato da tutto ciò è che non c’è mai un buon momento. Capisco che molti di voi cercheranno di aiutarmi o di dirmi che esiste una sorta di trattamento disponibile, ma come ho detto prima, chiedo gentilmente di non farlo”.

Jessie Colter ha poi continuato:

“Per favore, non essere triste o arrabbiato per me. Ho già fatto pace con questo. Ciò di cui ho bisogno ora più delle lacrime e della simpatia sono i sorrisi e la felicità. Ciò di cui ho bisogno ora è sentirmi bene e sentirmi amato, ridere e passare del tempo con le persone a cui tengo. Devo contare ogni giorno, perché non è determinato esattamente quanto tempo mi rimane. Potrei essere in giro per un paio d’anni o un paio di decenni, ma devo essere realistico. Ho vissuto una vita incredibile, una vita che la maggior parte delle persone sogna di avere, e per questo sono molto fortunato e grato. Ma la mia vita non è ancora finita. C’è ancora tempo per fare nuovi ricordi. Quindi, anche se ieri è stato il mio 38 ° compleanno, ho in programma di avere altri compleanni da festeggiare e altre occasioni gioiose che non vedo l’ora di vedere”.