Joshua Rush, l’attore della serie Disney ‘Andi Mack’ fa coming out a 17 anni

In Andi Mack c’è stato il primo coming out e anche la prima storia d’amore gay di una serie Disney. Uno dei protagonisti del telefilm, Joshua Rush, qualche giorno fa ha deciso di seguire le orme del personaggio che interpreta in Andi Mack ed ha fatto coming out dichiarandosi bisessuale.

“Ho visto così tanti di voi guardare le vicende di Cyrus, trarne ispirazione e dire al mondo e ‘Hey! Potrei essere io!”. E non trovate sia ironico che proprio io, che ho interpretato quel personaggio, non abbia mai avuto quello stesso coraggio? Quindi oggi voglio dimostrarlo anche io e dico pubblicamente che sono un bisessuale fiero e orgoglioso! E ringrazio profondamente il personaggio che ho interpretato per quattro anni che mi ha dato coraggio di fare questo passo, così come me l’avete dato tutti voi che vi siete sentiti incoraggiati e più forti nel vostro coming out grazie a lui! Tutto ciò che riguardasse la verità sul mio orientamento sessuale l’ho accantonato per anni in una scatola nella mia mente … ma adesso è arrivato il momento di aprire quella scatola e parlare.”

Complimenti a Joshua Rush, che a soli 17 anni ha trovato il coraggio di fare coming out in pubblico. Questo è un esempio!

first! i win! it’s me. i’m bi. And now that I’ve said that, I have a few things to rant about. There are more important things to talk about than me liking a whole bunch of genders, but I do want to share a few things with you guys. — joshua rush (@JoshuaRush) August 6, 2019

Instead of feeling the courage to tell you today that I am an out and proud bisexual man because of the character I played for four years, I feel that courage thinking of all of you, who felt emboldened by Cyrus to come out. — joshua rush (@JoshuaRush) August 6, 2019

Being bi isn’t all of my identity, nor is it the most important part of my identity. Bi erasure and issues like it are important, but trans women of color still have a life expectancy of THIRTY FIVE YEARS and that is absolutely unacceptable. — joshua rush (@JoshuaRush) August 6, 2019

Fonte: The Huffington Post, CNN, Gay.it