  2. Joshua Rush, l’attore della serie Disney ‘Andi Mack’ fa coming out a 17 anni

In Andi Mack c’è stato il primo coming out e anche la prima storia d’amore gay di una serie Disney. Uno dei protagonisti del telefilm, Joshua Rush, qualche giorno fa ha deciso di seguire le orme del personaggio che interpreta in Andi Mack ed ha fatto coming out dichiarandosi bisessuale.

“Ho visto così tanti di voi guardare le vicende di Cyrus, trarne ispirazione e dire al mondo e ‘Hey! Potrei essere io!”. E non trovate sia ironico che proprio io, che ho interpretato quel personaggio, non abbia mai avuto quello stesso coraggio? Quindi oggi voglio dimostrarlo anche io e dico pubblicamente che sono un bisessuale fiero e orgoglioso! E ringrazio profondamente il personaggio che ho interpretato per quattro anni che mi ha dato coraggio di fare questo passo, così come me l’avete dato tutti voi che vi siete sentiti incoraggiati e più forti nel vostro coming out grazie a lui!

Tutto ciò che riguardasse la verità sul mio orientamento sessuale l’ho accantonato per anni in una scatola nella mia mente … ma adesso è arrivato il momento di aprire quella scatola e parlare.”

Complimenti a Joshua Rush, che a soli 17 anni ha trovato il coraggio di fare coming out in pubblico. Questo è un esempio!

 

Fonte: The Huffington Post, CNN, Gay.it

