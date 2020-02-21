Justin Bieber: ecco quante copie venderà al debutto il suo nuovo album Changes

Lo scorso San Valentino Justin Bieber ha rilasciato il suo quinto album, Changes. Al contrario dei suoi vecchi lavori, questo disco non è stato supportato da una massiccia promozione e nemmeno da una hit, visto che Yummy non sta andando benissimo in classifica (adesso è fuori dalla top 30 su iTunes USA e alla 19 nella Billboard HOT100). Per questi motivi c’è una grande attenzione al debutto statunitense di Changes, ma i numeri sembrano essere dalla parte di Justin. Changes infatti dovrebbe debuttare alla numero 1 nella Billboard HOT200, con 270-320.000 copie (180-210.000 senza l’aiuto dello streaming). Ovviamente sono numeri nettamente inferiori a quelli di Purpose, ma più che positivi se paragonati ai recenti risultati dei suoi colleghi.

Buone notizie anche dall’Inghilterra, dove il nuovo disco di Bieber debutterà alla 1 con 14.000 copie.

According to @officialcharts‘ new predictions, “Changes” by @justinbieber will debut at #1 on the UK Albums Chart with over 14,000 units.pic.twitter.com/KEN4doc1Ge — Justin Bieber Charts (@JBieberCharts) February 20, 2020

According to @officialcharts‘ new predictions, “Changes” by @justinbieber will debut at #1 on the UK Albums Chart with over 14,000 units. pic.twitter.com/pbX7FBn07E — R&BIEBER (@drew_changes) February 21, 2020

Personalmente sto facendo fatica a farmi piacere Changes, che è molto più lontano dai miei gusti rispetto a Purpose (che si lascia ascoltare ancora benissimo).