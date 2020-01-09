Justin Bieber colpito da una brutta malattia: la confessione

Justin Bieber ha vissuto un incubo e non ha voluto parlarne fino ad oggi. Lo scorso anno gli è stata diagnosticata la malattia di Lyme, la stessa che ha portato quasi alla morte Avril Lavigne.

A dare la notizia in anteprima è stato il portale TMZ.

Fonti che hanno visto il documentario – che vedremo il 27 gennaio – ci raccontano che Justin racconta i sintomi spaventosi che si sono manifestati nel 2019. Dice che durante gran parte dell’anno nessuno capiva cosa avesse. I medici hanno faticato a capire che cosa non andava in lui, ma sono riusciti a capire che si trattava di Lyme nella seconda metà del 2019″.

“Mentre molte persone continuavano a dire che ero orrendo e drogato, non si sono rese conto che mi è stata recentemente diagnosticata la malattia di Lyme. Non solo, ma è stata colpita la mia pelle, le funzioni del cervello, la mia energia e la salute in generale.

Avril Lavigne ha espresso la sua vicinanza al collega.

I beliebers prendevano in giro Selena per il suo fisico ed alla fine si è rivelato che era un effetto della medicina che prendeva contro il lupus. I selenators prendevano in giro Justin per il suo aspetto ed alla fine si è rivelato che era un effetto della malattia di Lyme.

— 𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐫𝐚 𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐚𝐫𝐞 (@gvmezheart) January 9, 2020