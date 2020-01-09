Justin Bieber colpito da una brutta malattia: la confessione
9 Gennaio, 2020 di Fabiano Minacci
Justin Bieber ha vissuto un incubo e non ha voluto parlarne fino ad oggi. Lo scorso anno gli è stata diagnosticata la malattia di Lyme, la stessa che ha portato quasi alla morte Avril Lavigne.
A dare la notizia in anteprima è stato il portale TMZ.
“Justin Bieber rivelerà nel suo documentario perché così tante persone pensavano che stesse combattendo la depressione. In realtà era depresso, ma solo perché gli era stata diagnosticata malattia di Lyme.
Fonti che hanno visto il documentario – che vedremo il 27 gennaio – ci raccontano che Justin racconta i sintomi spaventosi che si sono manifestati nel 2019. Dice che durante gran parte dell’anno nessuno capiva cosa avesse. I medici hanno faticato a capire che cosa non andava in lui, ma sono riusciti a capire che si trattava di Lyme nella seconda metà del 2019″.
Lo stesso Justin Bieber ha confermato la news ieri notte.
“Mentre molte persone continuavano a dire che ero orrendo e drogato, non si sono rese conto che mi è stata recentemente diagnosticata la malattia di Lyme. Non solo, ma è stata colpita la mia pelle, le funzioni del cervello, la mia energia e la salute in generale.
Queste cose saranno spiegate meglio in un documentario che pubblicherò su YouTube a breve. Voglio spiegare che adesso esistono dei trattamenti, perché fino a poco tempo fa era una malattia incurabile”.
Avril Lavigne ha espresso la sua vicinanza al collega.
Today @JustinBieber shared that he has Lyme disease. There are too many people that have this debilitating disease! People I love and care about and many friends and fans I have crossed paths with. To everyone affected by Lyme, I want to tell you that there is HOPE. Because Lyme is a daily struggle, for the better part of two years, I was really sick and fighting for my life. Writing #HeadAboveWater helped me get through the worst of it, but the bad days still come and go. At the time, putting together my album saved my life. I needed to tell my story and to be able to share my experiences with others. Lyme disease is in all 50 states in the US and in EVERY country in the world, except Antarctica. It is a global pandemic but NOT a global priority. I never want others to suffer the way that I did, and because of that it is now my mission to raise awareness & funds that will help eradicate this life-altering disease. Portions of proceeds from every show on the rest of the #HeadAboveWater tour and merch sales will continue to go directly to Lyme disease. I will continue to fight and to support! @TheAvrilLavigneFoundation supports people with Lyme Disease, serious illness or disabilities. We raise awareness and aid PREVENTION of the Lyme epidemic. We impact the lives of individuals and families affected by Lyme Disease through TREATMENT grants administered by our charitable partners; and we’ve aligned with @globallymealliance to accelerate scientific research. Please, JOIN US as we endeavor to educate people, prevent the spread of Lyme and find a cure. Our initiatives enable us to provide HOPE and expand the number of lives we’re able to transform. TOGETHER we can do this. #FightLyme #LymeIsReal #TheAvrilLavigneFoundation
