Justin Bieber rilascia a sorpresa il nuovo singolo, Get Me
29 Gennaio, 2020 di Fabiano Minacci
Justin Bieber ha rilasciato a sorpresa un nuovo singolo ‘Get Me‘, un duetto con Kehlani. Il pezzo arriva a distanza di tre settimane da Yummy. Onestamente sono perplesso, non pensavo che un ragazzo così attaccato ai numeri e alle classifiche sfornasse un brano così debole come Get Me, soprattutto dopo la mancata numero 1 di Yummy (che adesso è fuori dalla top 20 su iTunes USA).
B!tches, secondo voi Justin riuscirà a raggiungere la tanto agognata vetta della Billboard HOT100 con questo pezzo?
Justin Bieber ft Kehlani: Get Me – il testo
Oh, you don’t compare, don’t fit in with ’em, do you get me?
Judgin’ by the way you open up, you get me
Ooh, out of this world, hands on, baby, now you send me
Lookin’ at the way we’re blendin’ in, you get me
Ha-ha-ha, you get me
Ha-ha-ha, you get me
See, you lookin’ beyond the surface
Can tell by the questions you’re asking
You got me low-key nervous
It feels like we’re on the same wave, yeah
Never intended to relate, I mean, what are the chances?
Never thought I’d connect with you, not in these circumstances
Oh, you don’t compare, don’t fit in with ’em, do you get me?
Judgin’ by the way you open up, you get me
Ooh, out of this world, hands on, baby, now you send me
Lookin’ at the way we’re blendin’ in, you get me
Ha-ha-ha, you gettin’ me
Ha-ha-ha, you gettin’ me
Ooh, there’s so much chemistry
Like a chemist how you finishin’ my sentences
In the center, no, we can’t deny the synergy
How ’bout reapin’ all the benefits? Yeah
Never intended to relate, I mean, what are the chances?
Never thought I’d connect with you, not in these circumstances, no
Oh, you don’t compare, don’t fit in with ’em, do you get me?
Judgin’ by the way you open up, you get me (Yeah, you really get me, ooh, ooh)
Ooh, out of this world, hands on, baby, now you send me (Ooh, that’s why you send me)
Lookin’ at the way we’re blendin’ in, you get me (Ooh, you really get me)
Ha-ha-ha, you gettin’ me (Oo-oo-oo-oo-oo-ooh)
Ha-ha-ha, you gettin’ me (Ye-e-e-e-e-e-ah)
Oh, you get me, yeah
You get me, yeah