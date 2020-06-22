Justin Bieber risponde alle accuse di violenza e pubblica delle prove tirando in ballo Selena Gomez

Due ragazze hanno mosso gravi accuse contro Justin Bieber e finalmente il cantante ha deciso di replicare. La popstar canadese ha demolito pezzo per pezzo la ricostruzione di Danielle. Justin infatti la notte della presunta violenza non era al Four Season, ma sopratutto con lui c’era la sua fidanzata di allora, Selena Gomez.

“Normalmente non mi occupo di replicare ad accuse random e non l’ho fatto per tutta la mia carriera, ma dopo aver parlato con mia moglie e il mio team ho deciso di parlare di questa cosa. Le voci sono voci ma la violenza è qualcosa che non prendo alla leggera. Volevo parlare subito, ma per rispetto di tutte le vittime che affrontano quotidianamente questi problemi, ho voluto assicurarmi di aver raccolto i fatti prima di fare qualsiasi dichiarazione. Nelle ultime 24 ore è apparsa una storia su Twitter in cui venivo accusato di aver commesso abusi il 9 marzo 2014 ad Austin, in Texas, presso l’hotel Four Seasons. Voglio essere chiaro. Non c’è traccia di verità in questa storia. In effetti, non sono mai stato presente in quel luogo. Come racconta la ragazza nella sua storia, mi sono esibito allo Sxsw, dove sono apparso sul palco con il mio assistente di scena e ho cantato alcune canzoni. Ciò che questa persona non sapeva è che ho partecipato a quello spettacolo con la mia fidanzata di allora, Selena Gomez. Inoltre sono stato con Selena e i nostri amici in un airbnb il 9 e il 10 ho alloggiato in un Westin. Ecco le ricevute per l’hotel del 10 marzo. Ogni accusa di abuso dovrebbe essere presa sul serio ed è per questo che era necessaria la mia risposta. Tuttavia questa storia è falsa ed è per questo che lavorerò con Twitter e le autorità per intraprendere azioni legali”.

Il caso è chiuso.



I tweet di Justin Bieber.

This article from 2014 talks about Selena being there with me. https://t.co/Jr2AE0brY2 — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

These photos clearly show me on stage with my assistant sidestage and the other with both of us in the streets of Austin afterwards on March 9 2014 pic.twitter.com/WlC6KAvJOZ — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

Furthermore I stayed with Selena and our friends at an airbnb on the 9th and on the 10th stayed at a Westin because our hotel reservation at LÀ Quinta and not the four seasons was messed up. Here are the receipts for the hotel on the 10th pic.twitter.com/hLNHnvJ6XS — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

The Pics I showed of me and Selena march 9 in Austin should make it clear that we were together that night and went from the venue to our Airbnb and never went to the four seasons. This is our airbnb receipt where we crashed with our friends pic.twitter.com/4ZDIqjeCIQ — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

We have also confirmed with the Four Seasons regional manager that I was never on property on the 9th of March 2014 and never a guest on the 9th or the 10th and I welcome all press to inquire with them if needed or wanted. — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020