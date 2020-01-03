Justin Bieber è tornato con Yummy: ascolta il nuovo singolo
3 Gennaio, 2020 di Fabiano Minacci
A distanza di quasi 5 anni da What Do You Mean?, Justin Bieber è tornato con Yummy. Al primo ascolto ammetto di non essere rimasto particolarmente colpito da questo singolo…
Ascoltandola più volte ho cambiato idea, così come mi è successo in passato con canzoni come Work di Rihanna. Non grido al capolavoro, continuo a preferire i singoli di Purpose, ma diciamo che questa Yummy si lascia ballare…
Justin Bieber: Yummy – il testo
Yeah, you got that yummy-yum
That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy
Yeah, you got that yummy-yum
That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy
Say the word, on my way
Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe
Any night, any day
Say the word, on my way
Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe
In the mornin’ or the late
Say the word, on my way
Bonafide stallion
It ain’t no stable, no, you stay on the run
Ain’t on the side, you’re number one
Yeah, every time I come around, you get it done (You get it done)
Fifty-fifty, love the way you split it
Hundred racks, help me spend it, babe
Light a match, get litty, babe
That jet set, watch the sunset kinda, yeah, yeah
Rollin’ eyes back in my head, make my toes curl, yeah, yeah
Yeah, you got that yummy-yum
That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy
Yeah, you got that yummy-yum
That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy
Say the word, on my way
Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe
Any night, any day
Say the word, on my way
Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe
In the mornin’ or the late
Say the word, on my way
Standin’ up, keep me on the rise
Lost control of myself, I’m compromised
You’re incriminating, no disguise (No disguise)
And you ain’t never runnin’ low on supplies
Fifty-fifty, love the way you split it
Hundred racks, help me spend it, babe
Light a match, get litty, babe
That jet set, watch the sunset kinda, yeah, yeah
Rollin’ eyes back in my head, make my toes curl, yeah, yeah
Yeah, you got that yummy-yum
That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy (You stay flexin’ on me)
Yeah, you got that yummy-yum (Yeah, yeah)
That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy
Say the word, on my way
Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe (Yeah, babe)
Any night, any day
Say the word, on my way
Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe (Yeah, babe)
In the mornin’ or the late
Say the word, on my way
Hop in the Lambo’, I’m on my way
Drew House slippers on with a smile on my face
I’m elated that you are my lady
You got the yum, yum, yum, yum
You got the yum, yum-yum, woah
Woah-ooh
Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe (Yeah, babe)
Any night, any day
Say the word, on my way
Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe (Yeah, babe)
In the mornin’ or the late
Say the word, on my way
