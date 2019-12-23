Katy Perry: l’annuncio sui suoi capelli non piacerà ai fan

Katy Perry ha abbandonato i suoi capelli scuri da quasi 3 anni, molti fan però sognano un ritorno al look dei primi album. In questi giorni la popstar è in India e in un’intervista rilasciata a Vh1 ha dichiarato che i suoi capelli non torneranno mai più ad essere neri.

Katy Perry tells @Vh1India that she doesn’t think she’ll ever go back to dark hair. pic.twitter.com/MLN3qtDZv1

Better not to drop any album cz it’s going to FLOPP with the blonde hair!! #KP5 #KatyPerryIsOver

WE DON’T WANT A BLONDE KATY PERRY IN 2020!

In loving memory of Katy Perry’s black hair…. we’re gonna miss you much 😭💔😭💔😭💔 pic.twitter.com/xt73PZ7sL8

Katy Perry said in a recent interview that she will probably never have black hair again because she prefers blonde 💁🏼‍♀️

‘’I think I would never go back dark (…) It was good for the time.’’ pic.twitter.com/bfWmXdoVC3

— KATY PERRY NEWS (@KPInfos_) December 20, 2019