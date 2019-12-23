Katy Perry: l’annuncio sui suoi capelli non piacerà ai fan

23 Dicembre, 2019 di Fabiano Minacci

Katy Perry ha abbandonato i suoi capelli scuri da quasi 3 anni, molti fan però sognano un ritorno al look dei primi album. In questi giorni la popstar è in India e in un’intervista rilasciata a Vh1 ha dichiarato che i suoi capelli non torneranno mai più ad essere neri.

“Non credo che tornerò mai ad avere i capelli scuri. penso che fossero giusti per l’epoca, è stato fantastico, però amo il biondo. Mi piace perché illumina tutto. Mi piace anche come si sposa con il colore dei miei occhi.
Quindi credo proprio che resterò bionda”.

Certo, certo.
Katy al prossimo flop…

 

Katy Perry: l’intervista per Vh1.

