Katy Perry: l’annuncio sui suoi capelli non piacerà ai fan
23 Dicembre, 2019 di Fabiano Minacci
Katy Perry ha abbandonato i suoi capelli scuri da quasi 3 anni, molti fan però sognano un ritorno al look dei primi album. In questi giorni la popstar è in India e in un’intervista rilasciata a Vh1 ha dichiarato che i suoi capelli non torneranno mai più ad essere neri.
“Non credo che tornerò mai ad avere i capelli scuri. penso che fossero giusti per l’epoca, è stato fantastico, però amo il biondo. Mi piace perché illumina tutto. Mi piace anche come si sposa con il colore dei miei occhi.
Quindi credo proprio che resterò bionda”.
Certo, certo.
Katy al prossimo flop…
Katy Perry: l’intervista per Vh1.
Katy Perry tells @Vh1India that she doesn’t think she’ll ever go back to dark hair. pic.twitter.com/MLN3qtDZv1
WE DON’T WANT A BLONDE KATY PERRY IN 2020!
Better not to drop any album cz it’s going to FLOPP with the blonde hair!! #KP5 #KatyPerryIsOver
In loving memory of Katy Perry’s black hair….
we’re gonna miss you much 😭💔😭💔😭💔 pic.twitter.com/xt73PZ7sL8
Katy Perry said in a recent interview that she will probably never have black hair again because she prefers blonde 💁🏼♀️
‘’I think I would never go back dark (…) It was good for the time.’’ pic.twitter.com/bfWmXdoVC3
About Katy Perry’s hair… This woman has gone through every possible hair style. She’s extremely beautiful, any style will be a serve!
Enjoy, support and Let her be!!!! https://t.co/i2yM2flVuj
