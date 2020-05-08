Katy Perry lancia Daisies, il primo singolo del nuovo album, parla il manager: “La più grande canzone pop del 2020”

Durante la gravidanza di solito le puttanpop si prendono una pausa, al massimo rilasciano un singolo dedicato al bambino e fanno qualche servizio fotografico, ma Katy Perry è andata oltre. La popstar americana infatti lancerà la sua prossima era discografica il 15 maggio con Daisies, il primo singolo estratto dal suo quinto album.

🌼 The first single from #KP5 is called #DAISIES and she’s coming MAY 15, 2020 🌼

THE MUSIC MUST GO ONhttps://t.co/lI71mjIm0J pic.twitter.com/cqwZnysWPu

— KATY PERRY (@katyperry) May 7, 2020