Katy Perry lancia Daisies, il primo singolo del nuovo album, parla il manager: “La più grande canzone pop del 2020”
8 Maggio, 2020 di Fabiano Minacci
Durante la gravidanza di solito le puttanpop si prendono una pausa, al massimo rilasciano un singolo dedicato al bambino e fanno qualche servizio fotografico, ma Katy Perry è andata oltre. La popstar americana infatti lancerà la sua prossima era discografica il 15 maggio con Daisies, il primo singolo estratto dal suo quinto album.
The first single from #KP5 is called #DAISIES and she's coming MAY 15, 2020
Daisies sarà l’ennesimo singolo dimenticabile di Katy Perry che faticherà ad entrare nella Billboard HOT100? Forse no, perché a fianco della cantante è tornato Chris Anokute, colui che ha gestito l’era One Of The Boys e quella di Teenage Dream. Proprio Chris ha descritto Daisies come “la canzone pop più forte del 2020“.
Mi auguro sia così, perché Katy non può permettersi altri flop e soprattutto perché abbiamo disperatamente bisogno di buona musica puttanpop.
Thee biggest pop record of the year is coming in 8 days!! It's massive
Chris Anokute, who managed Katy Perry's 'Teenage Dream' era, is managing her KP5 era too and describes the lead single #DAISIES as the "biggest pop record of the year."
"Thee biggest pop record of the year is coming in 8 days!! It's massive"
