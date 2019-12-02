Katy Perry: ecco il video del suo singolo natalizio, Cozy Little Christmas
Dicembre 3, 2019 di Fabiano Minacci
Esattamente un anno fa Katy Perry ha rilasciato – in esclusiva su Amazon Music – il suo singolo natalizio Cozy Little Christmas. A distanza di 12 mesi la popstar americana ha deciso di regalarci anche un bel video musicale del pezzo.
Il videoclip è adorabile, come tutti quelli della Perry e quando ho visto Katy mora…
Ever wonder how 🎅🏻 unwinds the day after Christmas? Unwrap the #CozyLittleChristmasMusicVideo now to find out! 🎁 https://t.co/ezX7TPOALt 🤗 pic.twitter.com/Cr1FakJ63K
— KATY PERRY (@katyperry) December 2, 2019
‘Tis the season to get cozy with a few of my furry friends! Oh and 🎅🏻 too! #CozyLittleChristmasMusicVideo TOMORROW at noon PT! pic.twitter.com/50LDwwNm2S
— KATY PERRY (@katyperry) December 1, 2019
Katy Perry: Cozy Little Christmas – il testo
Everybody’s in a hurry, in a flurry
Shopping ‘til they’re droppin’ in the snow
Kids are cryin’, dogs are barkin’
Catching up with folks we barely know
Sure it’s madness, but it’s magic
As soon as you hang up the mistletoe
‘Cause you’re the reason for the season
No, we don’t need to keep up with the Jones
Our love is something priceless
I don’t need diamonds, no sparkly things (no, oh, oh, oh, oh)
‘Cause you can’t buy this a-feeling (no, oh, oh, oh, oh)
Nothing lights my fire or wraps me up, baby, like you do
Just want a cozy, a cozy little Christmas here with you
So, Mr. Santa (Mr. Santa)
Take the day off (take the day off)
Get a massage (get a massage)
‘Cause we’ve got this one all under control
A little whiskey (a little whiskey)
We’re getting frisky (ooh!)
And slow dancing to Nat King Cole
No, we ain’t stressin’ (we ain’t stressin’)
Just caressin’ (mm-hmm)
Warming up our popsicle toes
Nothing’s missin’ (nothing’s missin’)
‘Cause you’re a blessin’ (‘cause you’re the blessin’)
Yet, you’re the only one I’m wishing for
Our love is something priceless
I don’t need diamonds, no sparkly things (No, oh, oh, oh, oh)
‘Cause you can’t buy this a-feeling (No, oh, oh, oh, oh)
Nothing lights my fire or wraps me up, baby, like you do
Just want a cozy, a cozy little Christmas here with you
I don’t need anything
Take back all the Cartier, and the Tiffany’s and the Chanel
Well, can I keep that Chanel? Please?
No, no, no, no
I don’t need diamonds, no sparkly things (No, oh, oh, oh, oh)
‘Cause you can’t buy this a-feeling (No, oh, oh, oh, oh)
Nothing lights my fire or wraps me up, baby, like you do
Just want a cozy, a cozy little Christmas here with you
Just you and me, under a tree
(Fa la la la la la la la, la la la la la la la la la la)
A cozy little Christmas here with you