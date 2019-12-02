Katy Perry: ecco il video del suo singolo natalizio, Cozy Little Christmas

Esattamente un anno fa Katy Perry ha rilasciato – in esclusiva su Amazon Music – il suo singolo natalizio Cozy Little Christmas. A distanza di 12 mesi la popstar americana ha deciso di regalarci anche un bel video musicale del pezzo.

Il videoclip è adorabile, come tutti quelli della Perry e quando ho visto Katy mora…



Ever wonder how 🎅🏻 unwinds the day after Christmas? Unwrap the #CozyLittleChristmasMusicVideo now to find out! 🎁 https://t.co/ezX7TPOALt 🤗 pic.twitter.com/Cr1FakJ63K — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) December 2, 2019

‘Tis the season to get cozy with a few of my furry friends! Oh and 🎅🏻 too! #CozyLittleChristmasMusicVideo TOMORROW at noon PT! pic.twitter.com/50LDwwNm2S — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) December 1, 2019

Katy Perry: Cozy Little Christmas – il testo

Everybody’s in a hurry, in a flurry

Shopping ‘til they’re droppin’ in the snow

Kids are cryin’, dogs are barkin’

Catching up with folks we barely know

Sure it’s madness, but it’s magic

As soon as you hang up the mistletoe

‘Cause you’re the reason for the season

No, we don’t need to keep up with the Jones

Our love is something priceless

I don’t need diamonds, no sparkly things (no, oh, oh, oh, oh)

‘Cause you can’t buy this a-feeling (no, oh, oh, oh, oh)

Nothing lights my fire or wraps me up, baby, like you do

Just want a cozy, a cozy little Christmas here with you

So, Mr. Santa (Mr. Santa)

Take the day off (take the day off)

Get a massage (get a massage)

‘Cause we’ve got this one all under control

A little whiskey (a little whiskey)

We’re getting frisky (ooh!)

And slow dancing to Nat King Cole

No, we ain’t stressin’ (we ain’t stressin’)

Just caressin’ (mm-hmm)

Warming up our popsicle toes

Nothing’s missin’ (nothing’s missin’)

‘Cause you’re a blessin’ (‘cause you’re the blessin’)

Yet, you’re the only one I’m wishing for

Our love is something priceless

I don’t need diamonds, no sparkly things (No, oh, oh, oh, oh)

‘Cause you can’t buy this a-feeling (No, oh, oh, oh, oh)

Nothing lights my fire or wraps me up, baby, like you do

Just want a cozy, a cozy little Christmas here with you

I don’t need anything

Take back all the Cartier, and the Tiffany’s and the Chanel

Well, can I keep that Chanel? Please?

No, no, no, no

I don’t need diamonds, no sparkly things (No, oh, oh, oh, oh)

‘Cause you can’t buy this a-feeling (No, oh, oh, oh, oh)

Nothing lights my fire or wraps me up, baby, like you do

Just want a cozy, a cozy little Christmas here with you

Just you and me, under a tree

(Fa la la la la la la la, la la la la la la la la la la)

A cozy little Christmas here with you