Katy Perry: l’emozionante primo live di Never Worn White
11 Marzo, 2020 di Fabiano Minacci
A meno di una settimana dall’uscita del singolo, ieri Katy Perry ha cantato Never Work White nel programma australiano The 7PM Project. La popstar era emozionata, ma ha comunque portato a casa una performance praticamente perfetta. Dal punto di vista vocale mi pare sia molto migliorata negli anni.
Devo dire che ho apprezzato di più Never Worn White live, che nella versione studio ascoltata con l’uscita del video musicale.
Katy Perry: Never Worn White, il testo.
You love the hell out of me
And Heaven’s where we could be
I’ve stood on the edge of love
But never took the leap
And you took my armor off
And did it delicately
And I let my guard down
To show you what’s underneath
Thank God that you were man enough to come
Answer my mama’s prayers
You asked the question, I said, “Yes”
But I’m scared
‘Cause I’ve never worn white
But I wanna get it right
Yeah, I really wanna try with you
No, I’ve never worn white
But I’m standin’ here tonight
‘Cause I really wanna say “I do”
I do
See us in sixty years with a full family tree (I do)
Give my blood, sweat, and tears to reach our destiny (I do)
‘Cause love is a minefield, let’s take this war, baby (I do)
‘Cause at the end of it all, I choose you and you choose me (I do)
Thank God I was woman enough to come
Answer your father’s prayers
You asked the question
I could tell you were scared
‘Cause I’ve never worn white
But I wanna get it right
Yeah, I really wanna try with you
No, I’ve never worn white
But I’m standin’ here tonight
‘Cause I really wanna say “I do”
Now let’s dance with each other (Dance with each other)
Mixing all of our colors
It’s so easy to surrender
When you finally find forever
No, I’ve never worn white, no
But I really wanna try with you
Yeah, I’ve never worn white
But I wanna get it right
‘Cause I really wanna say “I do”
‘Cause I do
Oh, I do, yeah, yeah
I do