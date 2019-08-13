Katy Perry accusata di molestie sessuali

Katy Perry è stata accusata di molestie sessuali dal modello Josh Kloss che ha conosciuto sul set del video Teenage Dream ben nove anni fa. La molestia sessuale sarebbe avvenuta ad una festa e questo lo avrebbe fatto sentire patetico e in imbarazzo. A raccontare l’aneddoto è stato proprio Josh Kloss su Instagram.

“Quando c’erano altre persone lei era fredda come il ghiaccio ed ha persino definito il mio bacio sul set di Teenage Dream come disgustoso. Ero piuttosto imbarazzato ma continuavo a dare il massimo, dato che la mia ex mi aveva tradito e mia figlia era solo una bambina. Dopo il primo giorno di riprese Katy mi ha invitato in uno strip club di Santa Barbara, ho rifiutato dicendole che dovevo tornare in hotel a riposare, perché quel lavoro era tutto quello che avevo in quel momento”.