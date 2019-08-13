Katy Perry accusata di molestie sessuali
Katy Perry è stata accusata di molestie sessuali dal modello Josh Kloss che ha conosciuto sul set del video Teenage Dream ben nove anni fa. La molestia sessuale sarebbe avvenuta ad una festa e questo lo avrebbe fatto sentire patetico e in imbarazzo. A raccontare l’aneddoto è stato proprio Josh Kloss su Instagram.
“Quando c’erano altre persone lei era fredda come il ghiaccio ed ha persino definito il mio bacio sul set di Teenage Dream come disgustoso. Ero piuttosto imbarazzato ma continuavo a dare il massimo, dato che la mia ex mi aveva tradito e mia figlia era solo una bambina. Dopo il primo giorno di riprese Katy mi ha invitato in uno strip club di Santa Barbara, ho rifiutato dicendole che dovevo tornare in hotel a riposare, perché quel lavoro era tutto quello che avevo in quel momento”.
E ancora:
“L’ho rivista dopo un po’ e avevo portato alla festa un’amica che moriva dalla voglia di incontrarla: era la festa di compleanno di Johny Wujek e quando l’ho vista ci siamo abbracciati, ma mentre mi sono voltato per presentarle la mia amica, lei ha tirato fuori dai miei pantaloni le mutande mostrandole a un paio di suoi amici. Riesci a immaginare quanto questo sia stato patetico e imbarazzante?”
Josh ha poi spiegato come mai ha rivelato ora questo aneddoto:
“La nostra cultura è incentrata sul dimostrare che gli uomini sono potenti e perversi, ma anche le donne di potere possono essere altrettanto disgustose”.
Al momento Katy Perry non ha risposto a questa accusa.
You know. After I met Katy, we sang a worship song, “open the eyes of my heart” She was cool and kind. When other people were around she was cold as ice even called the act of kissing me “gross” to the entire set while filming. Now I was pretty embarrassed but kept giving my all, as my ex was busy cheating on me and my daughter was just a toddler, I knew I had to endure for her sake. After the first day of shooting, Katy invited me to a strip club in Santa Barbara. I declined and told her “I have to go back to hotel and rest, because this job is all I have right now” So I saw Katy a couple times after her break up with Russel. This one time I brought a friend who was dying to meet her. It was Johny Wujek’s birthday party at moonlight roller way. And when I saw her, we hugged and she was still my crush. But as I turned to introduce my friend, she pulled my Adidas sweats and underwear out as far as she could to show a couple of her guy friends and the crowd around us, my penis. Can you imagine how pathetic and embarrassed i felt? I just say this now because our culture is set on proving men of power are perverse. But females with power are just as disgusting. So for all her good she is an amazing leader, hers songs are mainly great empowering anthems. And that is it. I continued to watch her use clips of her music videos for her world tour and then her dvd, only highlighting one of her male co-stars, and it was me. I made around 650 in total off of teenage dream. I was lorded over by her reps, about not discussing a single thing about anything regarding Katy publicly. And a couple interviews they edited and answered for me. So, happy anniversary to one of the most confusing, assaulting, and belittling jobs I’ve ever done. Yay #teenagedream I was actually gonna play the song and sing it on ukele for the anniversary, but then as I was tuning I thought, fuck this, I’m not helping her bs image another second.