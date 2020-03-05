Katy Perry: ecco il nuovo singolo Never Worn White, il video in cui mostra il pancione

Per anni Katy Perry ha dominato il mondo del pop insieme a Taylor Swift e Beyoncé. Qualsiasi cosa toccava la popstar di Teenage Dream diventava oro, singoli in vetta ad ogni classifica, tour di successo e album da milioni di copie, ma qualcosa è cambiato con Witness, che ha avuto un successo più tiepido rispetto ai primi 3 dischi. La vera batosta però è arrivata con i singoli sfornati nel 2019: Never Really Over, Small Talk e Harleys in Hawaii (che su You Tube ha più o meno le stesse visualizzazioni dei video di Riki). Oggi però Katy è tornata con Never Worn White, una bella ballad accompagnata da un video in cui la cantante mostra anche il pancione.

Proprio come i singoli rilasciati lo scorso anno, anche questo è un pezzo valido e che finirà sicuramente nella mia playlist puttanpop, ma è anche meno immediato di altre ballad come Unconditionally, The One That Got Away o Thinking Of You. Onestamente non credo farà faville in classifica e mi dispiace dirlo, perché Katy mi piace e anche parecchio.

Ovviamente mica è finita qui, andrà meglio con il prossimo singolo.



Katy Perry, Never Work White: il video.

Let’s just say it’s gonna be a jam packed summer… 🎶♥️🙂 #NeverWornWhite is out now https://t.co/mjuyUEO7wr pic.twitter.com/GUZSSeL3l2 — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) March 5, 2020

Never Worn White, il testo.

You love the Hell out of me

And Heaven’s where we could be

I’ve stood on the edge of love

But never took the leap

And you took my armor off

And did it delicately

And I let my guard down

To show you what’s underneath

Thank God that you were man enough to come

Answer my mamma’s prayers

You asked the question, I said, “Yes”

But I’m scared

‘Cause I’ve never worn white

But I wanna get it right

Yeah, I really wanna try with you

No, I’ve never worn white

But I’m standin’ here tonight

‘Cause I really wanna say “I do”

I do

See us in sixty years with a full family tree (I do)

Give my blood, sweat, and tears to reach our destiny (I do)

‘Cause love is a minefield, let’s take this war, baby (I do)

‘Cause at the end of it all, I choose you and you choose me (I do)

Thank God I was woman enough to come

Answer your father’s prayers

You asked the question

I could tell you were scared

‘Cause I’ve never worn white

But I wanna get it right

Yeah, I really wanna try with you

No, I’ve never worn white

But I’m standin’ here tonight

‘Cause I really wanna say “I do”

Now let’s dance with each other (Dance with each other)

Mixin’ all of our colors

It’s so easy to surrender

When you finally find forever

No, I’ve never worn white, no

But I really wanna try with you

Yeah, I’ve never worn white

But I wanna get it right

‘Cause you really wanna say “I do”

‘Cause I do

Oh, I do, yeah, yeah

I do