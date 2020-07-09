Katy Perry ci riprova e lancia il nuovo singolo ‘Smile’
10 Luglio, 2020 di Anthony Festa
Dopo il mezzo flop di Daisies (che personalmente adoro e continuo ad ascoltare con piacere) Katy Perry ci riprova e lancia Smile, nuovo singolo che dà il titolo anche al suo quinto album in uscita il prossimo 14 agosto.
La canzone è davvero caruccia, orecchiabile e in pieno stile Katy Perry, ma non so quanto potrà risollevare le sorti della popstar in classifica. Onestamente mi pare una Last Friday Night che non ce l’ha fatta.
Charts a parte, godiamoci questa nuova uscita pop.
Quale informazione sul nuovo album:
– Durata complessiva: 37 minuti;
– Numero di tracce: 12 (+2 deluxe);
– “Never Really Over” e “Harleys In Hawaii” sono incluse nella tracklist;
– “SMILE” non è una collaborazione, ma una solo track. #SMILE – https://t.co/8aXRonDxF2. 🎈🥁🤹🏼♀️ pic.twitter.com/2UI8wqTv8w
— Katy Perry | Novità (@KatyPerryNewsIT) July 9, 2020
Step right up! Step right up! 🎪 KP5 is called 🙂 #SMILE 🙂
Listen to the song at midnight local time Friday, July 10 and pre-order the album at https://t.co/BImXF3kEcw ♥️ pic.twitter.com/ElGqae3zVI
— KATY PERRY (@katyperry) July 9, 2020
Katy Perry: Smile, il testo.
Yeah, I’m thankful
Scratch that, baby, I’m grateful
Gotta say it’s really been a while
But now I got back that smile (Smile)
I’m so thankful
Scratch that, baby, I’m grateful
Now you see me shine from a mile
Finally got back that smile (Smile)
Every day, Groundhog Day
Goin’ through motions felt so fake
Not myself, not my best
Felt like I failed the test
But every tear has been a lesson
Rejection can be God’s protection
Long hard road to get that redemption
But no shortcuts to a blessin’
Yeah, I’m thankful
Scratch that, baby, I’m grateful
Gotta say it’s really been a while
But now I got back that smile (Smile)
I’m so thankful
Scratch that, baby, I’m grateful
Now you see me shine from a mile
Finally got back that smile (Smile)
I’m 2.0, remodeled
Used to be dull, now I sparkle
Had a piece of humble pie
That ego check saved my life
Now I got a smile like Lionel Richie
Big and bright, need shades just to see me
Tryna stay alive just like I’m the Bee Gees (Oh, woah)
A Mona Lisa masterpiece
Yeah, I’m thankful
Scratch that, baby, I’m grateful
Gotta say it’s really been a while
But now I got back that smile (C’mon, smile)
I’m so thankful
Scratch that, baby, I’m grateful (So thankful)
Now you see me shine from a mile
Finally got back that smile (Smile)
I’m so thankful
‘Cause I’m finally, ‘cause I’m finally
I’m so thankful
‘Cause I’m finally, ‘cause I’m finally (Oh)
Ooh I’m thankful
Scratch that, baby, I’m grateful
Gotta say it’s really been a while
But now I got back that smile (Smile)
I’m so thankful
Scratch that, baby, I’m grateful
Now you see me shine from a mile
Finally got back that smile (Smile)
I’m so
Grateful
‘Cause I finally, ‘cause I finally
Oh, oh
I’m so
Grateful
‘Cause I finally, ‘cause I finally
Oh, oh