Katy Perry ci riprova e lancia il nuovo singolo ‘Smile’

Dopo il mezzo flop di Daisies (che personalmente adoro e continuo ad ascoltare con piacere) Katy Perry ci riprova e lancia Smile, nuovo singolo che dà il titolo anche al suo quinto album in uscita il prossimo 14 agosto.

La canzone è davvero caruccia, orecchiabile e in pieno stile Katy Perry, ma non so quanto potrà risollevare le sorti della popstar in classifica. Onestamente mi pare una Last Friday Night che non ce l’ha fatta.

Charts a parte, godiamoci questa nuova uscita pop.

Quale informazione sul nuovo album: – Durata complessiva: 37 minuti;

– Numero di tracce: 12 (+2 deluxe);

– “Never Really Over” e “Harleys In Hawaii” sono incluse nella tracklist;

– “SMILE” non è una collaborazione, ma una solo track. #SMILE – https://t.co/8aXRonDxF2. 🎈🥁🤹🏼‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/2UI8wqTv8w — Katy Perry | Novità (@KatyPerryNewsIT) July 9, 2020

Step right up! Step right up! 🎪 KP5 is called 🙂 #SMILE 🙂 Listen to the song at midnight local time Friday, July 10 and pre-order the album at https://t.co/BImXF3kEcw ♥️ pic.twitter.com/ElGqae3zVI — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) July 9, 2020

Katy Perry: Smile, il testo.

Yeah, I’m thankful

Scratch that, baby, I’m grateful

Gotta say it’s really been a while

But now I got back that smile (Smile)

I’m so thankful

Scratch that, baby, I’m grateful

Now you see me shine from a mile

Finally got back that smile (Smile)

Every day, Groundhog Day

Goin’ through motions felt so fake

Not myself, not my best

Felt like I failed the test

But every tear has been a lesson

Rejection can be God’s protection

Long hard road to get that redemption

But no shortcuts to a blessin’

Yeah, I’m thankful

Scratch that, baby, I’m grateful

Gotta say it’s really been a while

But now I got back that smile (Smile)

I’m so thankful

Scratch that, baby, I’m grateful

Now you see me shine from a mile

Finally got back that smile (Smile)

I’m 2.0, remodeled

Used to be dull, now I sparkle

Had a piece of humble pie

That ego check saved my life

Now I got a smile like Lionel Richie

Big and bright, need shades just to see me

Tryna stay alive just like I’m the Bee Gees (Oh, woah)

A Mona Lisa masterpiece

Yeah, I’m thankful

Scratch that, baby, I’m grateful

Gotta say it’s really been a while

But now I got back that smile (C’mon, smile)

I’m so thankful

Scratch that, baby, I’m grateful (So thankful)

Now you see me shine from a mile

Finally got back that smile (Smile)

I’m so thankful

‘Cause I’m finally, ‘cause I’m finally

I’m so thankful

‘Cause I’m finally, ‘cause I’m finally (Oh)

Ooh I’m thankful

Scratch that, baby, I’m grateful

Gotta say it’s really been a while

But now I got back that smile (Smile)

I’m so thankful

Scratch that, baby, I’m grateful

Now you see me shine from a mile

Finally got back that smile (Smile)

I’m so

Grateful

‘Cause I finally, ‘cause I finally

Oh, oh

I’m so

Grateful

‘Cause I finally, ‘cause I finally

Oh, oh