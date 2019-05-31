Katy Perry: il nuovo singolo Never Really Over è perfetto (VIDEO)
Dopo l’anteprima di ieri, ecco il nuovo singolo di Katy Perry, Never Really Over. Questa volta Katy non mi ha affatto deluso, questa canzone profuma di hit e sono quasi certo che non avrà problemi a raggiungere il vertice della Billboard hot100.
Orecchiabile, con un crescendo che ci porta ad un ritornello martellante, questo sì che è puttanpop. Era tanto, troppo tempo che non saltavo sulla sedia al primo ascolto di un singolo di una popstar.
Nessun cha cha cha, quest’estate balleremo Never Really Over.
Katy Perry, Never Really Over – il testo
I’m losing my self control
Yeah, you start and I trickle back in
But I don’t wanna fall down the rabbit hole
Cross my heart, I won’t do it again
I tell myself, tell myself, tell myself, “Draw the line”
And I do, I do
But once in a while, I trip up, and I cross the line
And think of you
Two years, and just like that
My head still takes me back
Thought it was done, but I
Guess it’s never really over
Oh, we were such a mess
But wasn’t it the best?
Thought it was done, but I
Guess it’s never really over
Just because it’s over doesn’t mean it’s really over
And if I think it over, maybe you’ll be coming over again
And I’ll have to get over you all over again
Just because it’s over doesn’t mean it’s really over
And if I think it over, maybe you’ll be coming over again
And I’ll have to get over you all over again
I guess I could try hypnotherapy
I gotta rewire this brain
‘Cause I can’t even go on the internet
Without even checking your name
I tell myself, tell myself, tell myself, “Draw the line”
And I do, I do
But once in a while, I trip up, and I cross the line
And think of you
Two years, and just like that
My head still takes me back
Thought it was done, but I
Guess it’s never really over
Oh, we were such a mess
But wasn’t it the best?
Thought it was done, but I
Guess it’s never really over
Just because it’s over doesn’t mean it’s really over
And if I think it over, maybe you’ll be coming over again
And I’ll have to get over you all over again
Just because it’s over doesn’t mean it’s really over
And if I think it over, maybe you’ll be coming over again
And I’ll have to get over you all over again
Thought we kissed goodbye
Thought we meant this time was the last
But I guess it’s never really over
Thought we drew the line right through you and I
Can’t keep going back
I guess it’s never really over, yeah
Two years, and just like that
My head still takes me back
Thought it was done, but I
Guess it’s never really over
Just because it’s over doesn’t mean it’s really over
And if I think it over, maybe you’ll be coming over again
And I’ll have to get over you all over again
(And I’ll have to get over you all over again)
Just because it’s over doesn’t mean it’s really over
And if I think it over, maybe you’ll be coming over again
And I’ll have to get over you all over again
(Over you all over again)
Thought we kissed goodbye
Thought we meant this time was the last
But I guess it’s never really over
Thought we drew the line right through you and I
Can’t keep going back
I guess it’s never really over