Katy Perry: Small Talk, ascolta il nuovo singolo (VIDEO)

Dopo Never Really Over, Katy Perry è tornata con un nuovo singolo, Small Talk. Anche in questo caso il pezzo è davvero orecchiabile e perfetto per le radio, non credo quindi che troverà difficoltà a raggiungere ottime posizioni in classifica. Non siamo davanti ad un capolavoro pop come Firework, I Kissed a Girl o Dark Horse, ma per la situazione disperata in cui si trova il puttanpop, questa è un’altra boccata d’aria fresca.

Katy Perry, Small talk – il testo

Isn’t it strange that you used to know me?

All the highs and lows and in-betweens

And now you see me and just say “hey”

Isn’t it weird that you’ve seen me naked?

We had conversations ’bout forever

Now it’s about the weather, okay

I just can’t believe

We went from strangers to lovers

To strangers in a lifetime

Now just memories

We’ve gone from strangers to lovers to strangers

Yeah

Acting like we never met

Faking like we’d just forget we were lovers

And now there’s nothing left but small talk

Had every inch of your skin

There’s nowhere your hands haven’t been

Ain’t it funny?

‘Cause now there’s nothing left but small talk

Isn’t it wild that I know your weakness?

And everybody at the party thinks

That you’re the best since sliced bread

And isn’t it awkward I got a new somebody

And honestly it’ll probably be a while before we can just be friends

I just can’t believe

We went from strangers to lovers

To strangers in a lifetime

Now just memories

We’ve gone from strangers to lovers to strangers

(Small talk)

Acting like we never met

Faking like we’d just forget we were lovers

And now there’s nothing left but small talk

Had every inch of your skin

There’s nowhere your hands haven’t been

Ain’t it funny?

‘Cause now there’s nothing left but small talk

Blah blah blah blah

Blah blah blah blah

Blah blah blah blah

Now there’s nothing left but small talk

Blah blah blah blah (Nothing left, nothing left baby)

Blah blah blah blah (Nah, ohh)

Blah blah blah blah

And I just can’t believe we went from strangers to lovers to strangers

Acting like we never met

Faking like we’d just forget we were lovers

And now there’s nothing left but small talk

Had every inch of your skin

There’s nowhere your hands haven’t been

Ain’t it funny?

‘Cause now there’s nothing left but small talk

Blah blah blah blah

Blah blah blah blah

Blah blah blah blah

Now there’s nothing left but small talk (now there’s nothing left)

Blah blah blah blah

Blah blah blah blah (Small talk)

Blah blah blah blah

Ready for some #SmallTalk tonight? Here’s a sneak peek 👀 at the song and lyric video. https://t.co/vN0khlXBSo☝🏼 pic.twitter.com/Y3qXUR4Tll — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) August 8, 2019