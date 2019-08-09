Katy Perry: Small Talk, ascolta il nuovo singolo (VIDEO)
Dopo Never Really Over, Katy Perry è tornata con un nuovo singolo, Small Talk. Anche in questo caso il pezzo è davvero orecchiabile e perfetto per le radio, non credo quindi che troverà difficoltà a raggiungere ottime posizioni in classifica. Non siamo davanti ad un capolavoro pop come Firework, I Kissed a Girl o Dark Horse, ma per la situazione disperata in cui si trova il puttanpop, questa è un’altra boccata d’aria fresca.
Katy Perry, Small talk – il testo
Isn’t it strange that you used to know me?
All the highs and lows and in-betweens
And now you see me and just say “hey”
Isn’t it weird that you’ve seen me naked?
We had conversations ’bout forever
Now it’s about the weather, okay
I just can’t believe
We went from strangers to lovers
To strangers in a lifetime
Now just memories
We’ve gone from strangers to lovers to strangers
Yeah
Acting like we never met
Faking like we’d just forget we were lovers
And now there’s nothing left but small talk
Had every inch of your skin
There’s nowhere your hands haven’t been
Ain’t it funny?
‘Cause now there’s nothing left but small talk
Isn’t it wild that I know your weakness?
And everybody at the party thinks
That you’re the best since sliced bread
And isn’t it awkward I got a new somebody
And honestly it’ll probably be a while before we can just be friends
I just can’t believe
We went from strangers to lovers
To strangers in a lifetime
Now just memories
We’ve gone from strangers to lovers to strangers
(Small talk)
Acting like we never met
Faking like we’d just forget we were lovers
And now there’s nothing left but small talk
Had every inch of your skin
There’s nowhere your hands haven’t been
Ain’t it funny?
‘Cause now there’s nothing left but small talk
Blah blah blah blah
Blah blah blah blah
Blah blah blah blah
Now there’s nothing left but small talk
Blah blah blah blah (Nothing left, nothing left baby)
Blah blah blah blah (Nah, ohh)
Blah blah blah blah
And I just can’t believe we went from strangers to lovers to strangers
Acting like we never met
Faking like we’d just forget we were lovers
And now there’s nothing left but small talk
Had every inch of your skin
There’s nowhere your hands haven’t been
Ain’t it funny?
‘Cause now there’s nothing left but small talk
Blah blah blah blah
Blah blah blah blah
Blah blah blah blah
Now there’s nothing left but small talk (now there’s nothing left)
Blah blah blah blah
Blah blah blah blah (Small talk)
Blah blah blah blah
