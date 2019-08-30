Katy Perry, Small Talk: ecco il nuovo video

A distanza di circa un mese dall’uscita del singolo, Katy Perry si è ricordata dell’esistenza di Small Talk ed ha pubblicato il video. Un pezzo molto radiofonico che tuttavia non ha riscontrato l’apprezzamento da parte del pubblico. Almeno non fino ad ora. Riuscirà il video a trainarlo in classifica? Al momento il brano su iTunes non è presente in nessuna top 100 di nessun paese. La posizione più alta è alla 111 in Australia.

Katy Perry | Small talk | Testo

Isn’t it strange that you used to know me?

All the highs and lows and in-betweens

And now you see me and just say “hey”

Isn’t it weird that you’ve seen me naked?

We had conversations ’bout forever

Now it’s about the weather, okay

I just can’t believe

We went from strangers to lovers

To strangers in a lifetime

Now just memories

We’ve gone from strangers to lovers to strangers

Yeah

Acting like we never met

Faking like we’d just forget we were lovers

And now there’s nothing left but small talk

Had every inch of your skin

There’s nowhere your hands haven’t been

Ain’t it funny?

‘Cause now there’s nothing left but small talk

Isn’t it wild that I know your weakness?

And everybody at the party thinks

That you’re the best since sliced bread

And isn’t it awkward I got a new somebody

And honestly it’ll probably be a while before we can just be friends

I just can’t believe

We went from strangers to lovers

To strangers in a lifetime

Now just memories

We’ve gone from strangers to lovers to strangers

(Small talk)

Acting like we never met

Faking like we’d just forget we were lovers

And now there’s nothing left but small talk

Had every inch of your skin

There’s nowhere your hands haven’t been

Ain’t it funny?

‘Cause now there’s nothing left but small talk

Blah blah blah blah

Blah blah blah blah

Blah blah blah blah

Now there’s nothing left but small talk

Blah blah blah blah (Nothing left, nothing left baby)

Blah blah blah blah (Nah, ohh)

Blah blah blah blah

And I just can’t believe we went from strangers to lovers to strangers

Acting like we never met

Faking like we’d just forget we were lovers

And now there’s nothing left but small talk

Had every inch of your skin

There’s nowhere your hands haven’t been

Ain’t it funny?

‘Cause now there’s nothing left but small talk

Blah blah blah blah

Blah blah blah blah

Blah blah blah blah

Now there’s nothing left but small talk (now there’s nothing left)

Blah blah blah blah

Blah blah blah blah (Small talk)

Blah blah blah blah