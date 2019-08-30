Katy Perry, Small Talk: ecco il nuovo video
A distanza di circa un mese dall’uscita del singolo, Katy Perry si è ricordata dell’esistenza di Small Talk ed ha pubblicato il video. Un pezzo molto radiofonico che tuttavia non ha riscontrato l’apprezzamento da parte del pubblico. Almeno non fino ad ora. Riuscirà il video a trainarlo in classifica? Al momento il brano su iTunes non è presente in nessuna top 100 di nessun paese. La posizione più alta è alla 111 in Australia.
Katy Perry | Small talk | Testo
Isn’t it strange that you used to know me?
All the highs and lows and in-betweens
And now you see me and just say “hey”
Isn’t it weird that you’ve seen me naked?
We had conversations ’bout forever
Now it’s about the weather, okay
I just can’t believe
We went from strangers to lovers
To strangers in a lifetime
Now just memories
We’ve gone from strangers to lovers to strangers
Yeah
Acting like we never met
Faking like we’d just forget we were lovers
And now there’s nothing left but small talk
Had every inch of your skin
There’s nowhere your hands haven’t been
Ain’t it funny?
‘Cause now there’s nothing left but small talk
Isn’t it wild that I know your weakness?
And everybody at the party thinks
That you’re the best since sliced bread
And isn’t it awkward I got a new somebody
And honestly it’ll probably be a while before we can just be friends
I just can’t believe
We went from strangers to lovers
To strangers in a lifetime
Now just memories
We’ve gone from strangers to lovers to strangers
(Small talk)
Acting like we never met
Faking like we’d just forget we were lovers
And now there’s nothing left but small talk
Had every inch of your skin
There’s nowhere your hands haven’t been
Ain’t it funny?
‘Cause now there’s nothing left but small talk
Blah blah blah blah
Blah blah blah blah
Blah blah blah blah
Now there’s nothing left but small talk
Blah blah blah blah (Nothing left, nothing left baby)
Blah blah blah blah (Nah, ohh)
Blah blah blah blah
And I just can’t believe we went from strangers to lovers to strangers
Acting like we never met
Faking like we’d just forget we were lovers
And now there’s nothing left but small talk
Had every inch of your skin
There’s nowhere your hands haven’t been
Ain’t it funny?
‘Cause now there’s nothing left but small talk
Blah blah blah blah
Blah blah blah blah
Blah blah blah blah
Now there’s nothing left but small talk (now there’s nothing left)
Blah blah blah blah
Blah blah blah blah (Small talk)
Blah blah blah blah