Katy Perry, Smile: ecco il nuovo video

Katy Perry nella notte ha pubblicato a sorpresa il video di Smile, il suo nuovo singolo. Un Performance Video per l’esattezza (che vuol dire?), che la vede nei panni di un moderno clown col pancione.

Smile, infatti, è il terzo video che Katy Perry pubblica da incinta dopo Never Worn White e Daisies.

Ho sempre amato Katy Perry, ma in quest’ultimo anno ha davvero fatto dei disastri commercialmente parlando fra singoli random, video senza senso e discontinuità.

Fingiamo che non sia uscito niente dopo l’album Witness ed aspettiamo questo nuovo album Smile, ok?

Katy Perry | Smile | Testo

Yeah, I’m thankful

Scratch that, baby, I’m grateful

Gotta say it’s really been a while

But now I got back that smile (Smile)

I’m so thankful

Scratch that, baby, I’m grateful

Now you see me shine from a mile

Finally got back that smile (Smile)

Every day, Groundhog Day

Goin’ through motions felt so fake

Not myself, not my best

Felt like I failed the test

But every tear has been a lesson

Rejection can be God’s protection

Long hard road to get that redemption

But no shortcuts to a blessin’

Yeah, I’m thankful

Scratch that, baby, I’m grateful

Gotta say it’s really been a while

But now I got back that smile (Smile)

I’m so thankful

Scratch that, baby, I’m grateful

Now you see me shine from a mile

Finally got back that smile (Smile)

I’m 2.0, remodeled

Used to be dull, now I sparkle

Had a piece of humble pie

That ego check saved my life

Now I got a smile like Lionel Richie

Big and bright, need shades just to see me

Tryna stay alive just like I’m the Bee Gees (Oh, woah)

A Mona Lisa masterpiece

Yeah, I’m thankful

Scratch that, baby, I’m grateful

Gotta say it’s really been a while

But now I got back that smile (C’mon, smile)

I’m so thankful

Scratch that, baby, I’m grateful (So thankful)

Now you see me shine from a mile

Finally got back that smile (Smile)

I’m so thankful

‘Cause I’m finally, ‘cause I’m finally

I’m so thankful

‘Cause I’m finally, ‘cause I’m finally (Oh)

Ooh I’m thankful

Scratch that, baby, I’m grateful

Gotta say it’s really been a while

But now I got back that smile (Smile)

I’m so thankful

Scratch that, baby, I’m grateful

Now you see me shine from a mile

Finally got back that smile (Smile)

I’m so

Grateful

‘Cause I finally, ‘cause I finally

Oh, oh

I’m so

Grateful

‘Cause I finally, ‘cause I finally

Oh, oh