Katy Perry e Taylor Swift pubblicheranno una collaborazione

Lontani i tempi delle frecciatine tramite social, video e canzoni, adesso Katy Perry e Taylor Swift sono nuovamente amiche.

La cantante di Never Really Over è apparsa nel nuovo video della collega, You Need To Calm Down, ma non è finita qui. Sembra infatti che il mese prossimo le due popstar rilasceranno una collaborazione. A dare questa notizia è stata una fonte affidabile.

Mi auguro vivamente che si tratti di un duetto su un pezzo bomba.



According to a verified insider, @KatyPerry & @TaylorSwift13 will release a COLLAB in August! Are you excited? 😍👀

“There will be a collaboration releasing between Katy Perry x Taylor Swift in August.” pic.twitter.com/CW9hGqx1X4

— Music News Facts (@musicnewsfact) 4 luglio 2019