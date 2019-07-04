  1. Home »
  2. Katy Perry e Taylor Swift pubblicheranno una collaborazione

Lontani i tempi delle frecciatine tramite social, video e canzoni, adesso Katy Perry e Taylor Swift sono nuovamente amiche.
La cantante di Never Really Over è apparsa nel nuovo video della collega, You Need To Calm Down, ma non è finita qui. Sembra infatti che il mese prossimo le due popstar rilasceranno una collaborazione. A dare questa notizia è stata una fonte affidabile.

“C’è una collaborazione tra Katy Perry e Taylor Swift in uscita nel mese di agosto.”

Mi auguro vivamente che si tratti di un duetto su un pezzo bomba.

