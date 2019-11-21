Kesha: ascolta il nuovo singolo My Own Dance (VIDEO)

Confidavo molto in questa My Own Dance e invece non mi ha convinto, proprio come Raising Hell (che dopo un mese ha solo 4 milioni di visualizzazioni). Con Animal e Warrior Kesha ci ha regalato hit pazzesche, in Rainbow ci sono perle come Praying (che è andata anche abbastanza bene), mi auguro quindi che High Road abbia delle sorprese.

B!tches a voi piace questo nuovo pezzo di Kesha?

Kesha: My Own dance – il testo

Woke up this morning, feeling myself

Hungover as hell like 2012, fuck it

“We get it that you’ve been through a lot of shit

But life’s a bitch, so come on, shake your tits and fuck it”

What’s a girl to do? What’s a girl to do?

“You’re the party girl, you’re the tragedy”

But the funny thing’s I’m fucking everything

Hey, I don’t do that dance

Hey, I don’t do that

Hey, I don’t do that dance

I only do my own dance

Hey, I don’t do that dance

Don’t circumcise my circumstance

Hey, I don’t do that dance

I only do my own dance

“Well, the internet called and it wants you back

But could you kinda rap and not be so sad?” Fuck it

What’s a girl to do? What’s a girl to do?

Everybody, get out your nasty moves

So let’s talk some shit and pour some booze, fuck it

What’s a girl to do? Is this what you want? Fuck you

“You’re the party girl, you’re the tragedy”

But the funny thing’s I’m fucking everything

Hey, I don’t do that dance

Hey, I don’t do that

Hey, I don’t do that dance

I only do my own dance

Hey, I don’t do that dance

Don’t circumcise my circumstance

Hey, I don’t do that dance

I only do my own dance

I don’t owe ‘em nothing, maybe I owe everything

Grateful for the lovers and even the haters

I feel like I’m nothing; somedays, I am everything

Caught up in my feelings; bitch, shut up and sing

Ooh

Hey, I don’t do that dance

Hey, I don’t do that (No)

Hey, I don’t do that dance

I only do my own dance

Hey, I don’t do that dance

Don’t circumcise my circumstance

Hey, I don’t do that dance

I only do my own dance

Hey, I don’t do that dance

Hey, I don’t do that (Do that, do that)

Hey, I don’t do that dance

I only do my own dance

Hey, I don’t do that dance

Don’t circumcise my circumstance

Hey, I don’t do that dance

I only do my own dance