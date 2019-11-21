Kesha: ascolta il nuovo singolo My Own Dance (VIDEO)
Confidavo molto in questa My Own Dance e invece non mi ha convinto, proprio come Raising Hell (che dopo un mese ha solo 4 milioni di visualizzazioni). Con Animal e Warrior Kesha ci ha regalato hit pazzesche, in Rainbow ci sono perle come Praying (che è andata anche abbastanza bene), mi auguro quindi che High Road abbia delle sorprese.
B!tches a voi piace questo nuovo pezzo di Kesha?
Kesha: My Own dance – il testo
Woke up this morning, feeling myself
Hungover as hell like 2012, fuck it
“We get it that you’ve been through a lot of shit
But life’s a bitch, so come on, shake your tits and fuck it”
What’s a girl to do? What’s a girl to do?
“You’re the party girl, you’re the tragedy”
But the funny thing’s I’m fucking everything
Hey, I don’t do that dance
Hey, I don’t do that
Hey, I don’t do that dance
I only do my own dance
Hey, I don’t do that dance
Don’t circumcise my circumstance
Hey, I don’t do that dance
I only do my own dance
“Well, the internet called and it wants you back
But could you kinda rap and not be so sad?” Fuck it
What’s a girl to do? What’s a girl to do?
Everybody, get out your nasty moves
So let’s talk some shit and pour some booze, fuck it
What’s a girl to do? Is this what you want? Fuck you
“You’re the party girl, you’re the tragedy”
But the funny thing’s I’m fucking everything
Hey, I don’t do that dance
Hey, I don’t do that
Hey, I don’t do that dance
I only do my own dance
Hey, I don’t do that dance
Don’t circumcise my circumstance
Hey, I don’t do that dance
I only do my own dance
I don’t owe ‘em nothing, maybe I owe everything
Grateful for the lovers and even the haters
I feel like I’m nothing; somedays, I am everything
Caught up in my feelings; bitch, shut up and sing
Ooh
Hey, I don’t do that dance
Hey, I don’t do that (No)
Hey, I don’t do that dance
I only do my own dance
Hey, I don’t do that dance
Don’t circumcise my circumstance
Hey, I don’t do that dance
I only do my own dance
Hey, I don’t do that dance
Hey, I don’t do that (Do that, do that)
Hey, I don’t do that dance
I only do my own dance
Hey, I don’t do that dance
Don’t circumcise my circumstance
Hey, I don’t do that dance
I only do my own dance