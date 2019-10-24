Il ritorno di Kesha con Raising Hell conferma la morte del puttanpop (VIDEO)

Niente da fare b!tches, chi poneva le speranze in Kesha per un bel ritorno in pieno stile popparolo deve ricredersi, perché Raising Hell – il nuovo singolo dopo due anni di assenza – è un sonoro buco nell’acqua.

Madonna fa quel che può e non insegue più le charts, Britney Spears si è presa una lunga pausa, Beyoncé e Rihanna hanno cambiato totalmente stile, Lady Gaga si è buttata fra il jazz ed il country, Katy Perry non azzecca una hit mondiale da Dark Horse del 2013, le Fifth Harmony si sono sciolte e Nicki Minaj con l’arrivo di Iggy e Cardi si è data solo al rap.

Per non parlare delle nuove leve, troppo basiche anche solo da essere nominate.

Il puttanpop è morto, facciamocene una ragione. L’unica che lo porta avanti è Taylor Swift, che fino all’altro ieri neanche sapeva cosa fosse.

Kesha era la nostra ultima speranza.

Kesha | Raising Hell | Testo

Ooh, oh, oh, oh

Let’s go

Hallelujah

I’m still here, still bringing it to ya

Ohm like Buddha

Good girls know how to get hard too, ya

I’m all fucked up in my Sunday best

No one can shame ‘cause I love this dress

Hungover, how’d it go? Holy mess

Doin’ my best, bitch, I’m blessed

Oh, if you couldn’t tell

We can always find the trouble, we don’t need no help

Singing oh, mama raised me well

But I don’t wanna go to Heaven without raising hell (Get in)

Get it

Drop it down low, hit it, hit the pole with it

Drop it down low, drop it down low

Drop, dr-drop it down low, drop it down low (Get it)

Drop it, drop it, drop it, drop-drop-drop it down, down low

Bust it up and down where the good Lord split it

Hands up, witness

Solo cup for the holy spirits

Something wicked (Ooh)

Speaking in tongues in my blood-red lipstick (Brrah)

I’m all fucked up in my Sunday best

No one can shame ‘cause I love this dress (Ooh)

Only God can judge this holy mess (Ah, ah)

Bitch, I’m blessed

Oh, if you couldn’t tell (Oh well)

We can always find the trouble, we don’t need no help

Singing oh, mama raised me well (Uh huh)

But I don’t wanna go to Heaven without raising hell (Ah)

Get it

Drop it down low, hit it, hit the pole with it

Drop it down low, drop it down low

Drop, dr-drop it down low, drop it down low (Get it)

Drop it, drop it, drop it, drop-drop-drop it down, down low

Bust it up and down where the good Lord split it

Ladies and gentlemen (Oh shit)

Let’s shake what the good Lord gave us (Oh yes, baby)

Come on, let’s go

Aw dang, this that shit (Uh huh)

Beat like this, wanna shake my ooh

Oh dang, this that shit

Beat like this, wanna shake my ooh

Aw dang, this that shit

Beat like this, haters, suck my ooh

Woo, Lord, feeling it

Beat like this, make me feel that power

Oh, if you couldn’t tell

We can always find the trouble, we don’t need no help

Singing oh, mama raised me well

But I don’t wanna go to Heaven without raising hell

Can I get an amen? (Ha)

This is for the misfits of creation (Ha)

Take this as your holy validation (Let’s go now, come on)

You don’t need to have your celebratin’

This is our salvation