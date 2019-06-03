Kesha torna con una nuova canzone: Rich White Straight Men (AUDIO)

Kesha è tornata con una canzone davvero particolare. La popstar ha rilasciato Rich White Straight Men, un brano in cui immagina un mondo non dominato da uomini bianchi, ricchi ed eterosessuali.

Non penso si tratti di un singolo che anticipa il nuovo album, ma fa comunque piacere vedere Kesha attiva e al lavoro a della nuova musica.



I made a banner for Kesha’s new song rich, white, stiaght, men 🙂 pic.twitter.com/brxGkXPElw — SunNight (@IAmADayDrexmer) 3 giugno 2019

omg kesha released a song called Rich, White, Straight, Men and its hilarious and straight facts — hannah (@bloomingmalibu) 3 giugno 2019

Ok but Rich, White, Straight, Men by Kesha really is the political anthem we need rn like we have to Stan — Jack Ruzanic 🛸 (@Jackindasummer) 3 giugno 2019

Rich White Straight Men – testo

You could ride a unicorn to school

And if you fall off you’d have healthcare

(No you don’t!)

If you finish school you’d go to college for free

That makes sense and that’s fair

(No it’s not!)

If you were a lady

Then you own your lady parts

Just like a man goes to a dealership

And then he owns a car

Vroom vroom

F–k you!

What if life as we knew it was over

Guess what god is a woman I know

What if rich, white, straight men

Didn’t rule the world anymore

What if rich, white, straight men

Didn’t rule the world anymore

If you’re from another land then come here

You won’t have to climb a wall

(Yes you will!)

If you are a boy who loves a boy

You’ll get a wedding cake and all

(Not in Colorado!)

If you are a lady and you do your lady work

Then you will make as many dollars as the boys

Not just two thirds

Cha ching

f–k you!

What if life as we knew it was over

Guess what God is a woman I know

What if rich, white, straight men

Didn’t rule the world anymore

What if rich, white, straight men

Didn’t rule the world anymore

Twinkle, twinkle little star

How I wish the world was different

Where who you love and who you are

Was nobody’s f–king business

What if rich, white, straight men

Didn’t rule the world anymore

What if rich, white, straight men

Didn’t rule the world anymore

What if rich, white, straight men

Didn’t rule the world anymore

What if rich, white, straight men

Didn’t rule the world anymore

What if…