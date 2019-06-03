Kesha torna con una nuova canzone: Rich White Straight Men (AUDIO)
Kesha è tornata con una canzone davvero particolare. La popstar ha rilasciato Rich White Straight Men, un brano in cui immagina un mondo non dominato da uomini bianchi, ricchi ed eterosessuali.
Non penso si tratti di un singolo che anticipa il nuovo album, ma fa comunque piacere vedere Kesha attiva e al lavoro a della nuova musica.
I made a banner for Kesha’s new song rich, white, stiaght, men 🙂 pic.twitter.com/brxGkXPElw
— SunNight (@IAmADayDrexmer) 3 giugno 2019
omg kesha released a song called Rich, White, Straight, Men and its hilarious and straight facts
— hannah (@bloomingmalibu) 3 giugno 2019
Ok but Rich, White, Straight, Men by Kesha really is the political anthem we need rn like we have to Stan
— Jack Ruzanic 🛸 (@Jackindasummer) 3 giugno 2019
Rich White Straight Men – testo
You could ride a unicorn to school
And if you fall off you’d have healthcare
(No you don’t!)
If you finish school you’d go to college for free
That makes sense and that’s fair
(No it’s not!)
If you were a lady
Then you own your lady parts
Just like a man goes to a dealership
And then he owns a car
Vroom vroom
F–k you!
What if life as we knew it was over
Guess what god is a woman I know
What if rich, white, straight men
Didn’t rule the world anymore
What if rich, white, straight men
Didn’t rule the world anymore
If you’re from another land then come here
You won’t have to climb a wall
(Yes you will!)
If you are a boy who loves a boy
You’ll get a wedding cake and all
(Not in Colorado!)
If you are a lady and you do your lady work
Then you will make as many dollars as the boys
Not just two thirds
Cha ching
f–k you!
What if life as we knew it was over
Guess what God is a woman I know
What if rich, white, straight men
Didn’t rule the world anymore
What if rich, white, straight men
Didn’t rule the world anymore
Twinkle, twinkle little star
How I wish the world was different
Where who you love and who you are
Was nobody’s f–king business
What if rich, white, straight men
Didn’t rule the world anymore
What if rich, white, straight men
Didn’t rule the world anymore
What if rich, white, straight men
Didn’t rule the world anymore
What if rich, white, straight men
Didn’t rule the world anymore
What if…