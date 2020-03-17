Kristofer Hivju di Game Of Thrones ha il CoronaVirus
17 Marzo, 2020 di Fabiano Minacci
Un altro protagonista del mondo della recitazione è stato colpito dal CoronaVirus: sto parlando di Kristofer Hivju, attore norvegese noto ai più per aver interpretato Tormund Giantsbane in Game Of Thrones.
Ad annunciarlo è stato lui su Instagram:
“Saluti dalla Norvegia! Mi spiace dire che oggi sono risultato positivo al Covid19, al Coronavirus. Io e la mia figlia siamo in isolamento e in auto-quarantena. Stiamo tutti bene in salute, io ho solo i normali sintomi di un raffreddore. Ci sono persone d alto rischio con diagnosi devastanti, per questo dovete stare tutti molto attenti. Lavate le mani, tenete le persone almeno a un metro e mezzo di distanza, restate in quarantena, fate tutto quello che è in vostro potere per permettere al virus di non svilupparsi. Insieme possiamo combattere il virus ed aiutare le crisi nei nostri ospedali. Vi prego di tenere cura di voi stessi, gli uni con gli altri, mantenete le distanze e restate in salute”.
Kristofer è solo l’ultimo di una lunga lista di attori trovati positivi al CoronaVirus: prima di lui anche la “nostra” Giuliana De Sio, la Bond Girl Olga Kurylenko, Tom Hanks ed Idris Elba.
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
Greetings from Norway! Sorry to say that I, today, have tested positive for COVID19, Corona virus. My familiy and I are self-isolating at home for as long as it takes. We are in good health – I only have mild symptoms of a cold. There are people at higher risk for who this virus might be a devastating diagnosis, so I urge all of you to be extremely careful; wash your hands, keep 1,5 meters distance from others, go in quarantine; just do everything you can to stop the virus from spreading. Together we can fight this virus and avert a crisis at our hospitals. Please take care of each other, keep your distance, and stay healthy! Please visit your country’s Center for Disease Control’s website, and follow the regulations for staying safe and protecting not just yourselves, but our entire community, and especially those at risk like the elderly and people with pre-existing conditions. @grymolvaerhivju #fightcorona #solidarity #takecare #folkehelseinstituttet Thanks to @panoramaagency