Kristofer Hivju di Game Of Thrones ha il CoronaVirus

Un altro protagonista del mondo della recitazione è stato colpito dal CoronaVirus: sto parlando di Kristofer Hivju, attore norvegese noto ai più per aver interpretato Tormund Giantsbane in Game Of Thrones.

Ad annunciarlo è stato lui su Instagram:

“Saluti dalla Norvegia! Mi spiace dire che oggi sono risultato positivo al Covid19, al Coronavirus. Io e la mia figlia siamo in isolamento e in auto-quarantena. Stiamo tutti bene in salute, io ho solo i normali sintomi di un raffreddore. Ci sono persone d alto rischio con diagnosi devastanti, per questo dovete stare tutti molto attenti. Lavate le mani, tenete le persone almeno a un metro e mezzo di distanza, restate in quarantena, fate tutto quello che è in vostro potere per permettere al virus di non svilupparsi. Insieme possiamo combattere il virus ed aiutare le crisi nei nostri ospedali. Vi prego di tenere cura di voi stessi, gli uni con gli altri, mantenete le distanze e restate in salute”.