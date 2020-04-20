“Lady Gaga adoratrice del Demonio”: interviene la Chiesa di Satana

20 Aprile, 2020 di Anthony Festa

Due settimane fa Lady Gaga è stata accusata di satanismo a causa della cover di Chromatica. In questi giorni la Germanotta è stata nuovamente tacciata di essere un’adoratrice di Lucifero e questa volta a puntare il dito sono stati molti fan di Donald Trump. Vista la quantità di tweet di questo tipo, è intervenuta anche la Chiesa di Satana con un tweet in cui ha ridicolizzato gli attacchi dei complottisti.

“Usando Google ci vogliono circa 3 secondi a capire che nessuno di questi esempi ha nulla a che fare con il satanismo, quindi non vogliamo farti perdere tempo con analisi che spiegano come questo ti faccia sembrare un teorico della cospirazione ignorante”.

Come i fan di Donald immaginano i Little Monster…

 

 

Non vuoi perderti le ultime news?

Seguici anche su Facebook, Instagram e Twitter!

TAGS