Lady Gaga annuncia: “Il nuovo album è Chromatica ed uscirà il 10 aprile” – le info sul disco
2 Marzo, 2020 di Fabiano Minacci
Come previsto il nuovo album di Lady Gaga si intitola Chromatica, a svelarlo è stata proprio la Germanotta poco fa su Twitter. La popstar di Stupid Love ha anche annunciato che il suo nuovo attesissimo disco uscirà nei negozi di dischi e sulle piattaforme di streaming il prossimo 10 aprile.
“Benvenuto Chromatica, in arrivo il 10 aprile. Potete già pre ordinarlo”.
Grazie al pre order sappiamo anche che l’album sarà composto da 16 brani.
E adesso chi ce la fa ad aspettare un mese?
Lady Gaga presenta Chromatica.
Welcome to “Chromatica”, coming April 10. Pre-order now ⚔️💓 https://t.co/GjJUC3PRWz
This is not the album cover but we made it for you to enjoy in the meantime 😘 pic.twitter.com/dz2KWt1MzN
— Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) March 2, 2020
Gaga’s sixth solo album “Chromatica” is officially up for pre order NOW! The album will come out on April 10th and will include 16 tracks. It is described as a disco-pop comeback album produced by long-time collaborator Bloodpop and swedish producer Max Martin. pic.twitter.com/Yn8JEkLTRa
— Gaga News Facts (@Gaga_News_Facts) March 2, 2020
.@LadyGaga’s upcoming album, #Chromatica will include a total of 16 tracks. pic.twitter.com/x33buDzGjY
— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 2, 2020