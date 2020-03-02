Lady Gaga annuncia: “Il nuovo album è Chromatica ed uscirà il 10 aprile” – le info sul disco

2 Marzo, 2020 di Fabiano Minacci

Come previsto il nuovo album di Lady Gaga si intitola Chromatica, a svelarlo è stata proprio la Germanotta poco fa su Twitter. La popstar di Stupid Love ha anche annunciato che il suo nuovo attesissimo disco uscirà nei negozi di dischi e sulle piattaforme di streaming il prossimo 10 aprile.

“Benvenuto Chromatica, in arrivo il 10 aprile. Potete già pre ordinarlo”.

Grazie al pre order sappiamo anche che l’album sarà composto da 16 brani.
E adesso chi ce la fa ad aspettare un mese?

Lady Gaga presenta Chromatica.

