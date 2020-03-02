Lady Gaga annuncia: “Il nuovo album è Chromatica ed uscirà il 10 aprile” – le info sul disco

Come previsto il nuovo album di Lady Gaga si intitola Chromatica, a svelarlo è stata proprio la Germanotta poco fa su Twitter. La popstar di Stupid Love ha anche annunciato che il suo nuovo attesissimo disco uscirà nei negozi di dischi e sulle piattaforme di streaming il prossimo 10 aprile.

Grazie al pre order sappiamo anche che l’album sarà composto da 16 brani.

E adesso chi ce la fa ad aspettare un mese?



This is not the album cover but we made it for you to enjoy in the meantime 😘 pic.twitter.com/dz2KWt1MzN

Gaga’s sixth solo album “Chromatica” is officially up for pre order NOW! The album will come out on April 10th and will include 16 tracks. It is described as a disco-pop comeback album produced by long-time collaborator Bloodpop and swedish producer Max Martin. pic.twitter.com/Yn8JEkLTRa

— Gaga News Facts (@Gaga_News_Facts) March 2, 2020