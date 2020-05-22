Lady Gaga e Ariana Grande: ascolta il nuovo singolo Rain On Me

A distanza di tre mesi dal lancio di Stupid Love, Lady Gaga stamani ha rilasciato il secondo singolo estratto da Chromatica, Rain On Me, il duetto con Ariana Grande. Le brevi anteprime finite on line ad aprile non mi avevano convinto del tutto, ma adesso che l’ho sentito più volte per intero devo dire che questo è un pezzo pop perfetto, sicuramente ci farà ballare (in camera) tutta l’estate e lo sentiremo spesso in radio. Personalmente preferisco Rain On Me a Stupid Love, ma anche in questo caso mi aspettavo qualcosa di più dal ritornello, forse meno musica truzza e qualche parola in più. Ricordiamo alle nostre amatissime puttanpop che noi le canzoni vogliamo canticchiarle e non solo ballarle.

A parte questa piccola critica, devo ammettere che Gaga ha sfornato una bella canzone pop e io sono già pronto a scatenarmi…



Ma passiamo al voto: per me è un…



One time I felt like I was crying so much it would never stop. Instead of fighting it, I thought bring it on, I can do hard things. @arianagrande I love you for your strength and friendship. Let’s show them what we’ve got. 👯‍♀️ https://t.co/eX18JePJqg — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) May 22, 2020

Lady Gaga e Ariana Grande: Rain On Me, il testo.

I didn’t ask for a free ride

I only asked you to show me a real good time

I never asked for the rainfall

At least I showed up, you showed me nothing at all

It’s coming down on me

Water like misery

It’s coming down on me

I’m ready, rain on me

I’d rather be dry, but at least I’m alive

Rain on me, rain, rain

Rain on me, rain, rain

I’d rather be dry, but at least I’m alive

Rain on me, rain, rain

Rain on me

Rain on me

Ooh yeah, babe

Rain on me

Livin’ in a world where no one’s innocent

Oh, but at least we try, mmm

Gotta live my truth, not keep it bottled in

So I don’t lose my mind, baby, yeah

I can feel it on my skin

It’s comin’ down on me

Teardrops on my face

Water like misery

I blame my sins

It’s coming down on me

Baby, wash away, yeah

[Chorus: Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande]

I’d rather be dry, but at least I’m alive

Rain on me, rain, rain

Rain on me, rain, rain

I’d rather be dry, but at least I’m alive

Rain on me, rain, rain

Rain (Babe) on me

[Chorus: Ariana Grande, Both & Lady Gaga]

Rain on me

Rain on me

Oh yeah, yeah

Rain on me, ooh yeah

Rain on me

Rain on me, ooh

Hands up to the sky

I’ll be your galaxy

I’m about to fly

Rain on me, soon I’ll be

Hands up to the sky

I’ll be your galaxy

I’m about to fly

Rain on me (Rain on me)

I’d rather be dry, but at least I’m alive (I’m alive)

Rain on me, rain, rain

Rain on me, rain, rain (Rain on me)

I’d rather be dry, but at least I’m alive (At least I’m alive)

Rain on me, rain, rain (Rain on me, babe)

Rain on me (Rain on me)

I hear the thunder comin’ down

Won’t you rain on me?

Eh, eh, yeah (Rain on, woo)

I hear the thunder comin’ down

Won’t you rain on me?

Eh, eh, yeah

Rain on me