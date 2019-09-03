Lady Gaga beccata mentre bacia il nuovo fidanzato (VIDEO)

Una volta chiusa la storia con Christian Carino, in molti hanno ipotizzato che potesse essere nato l’amore tra Lady Gaga e Bradley Cooper, soprattutto quando lui e Irina Shayk si sono lasciati.

In realtà il cuore della Germanotta batte per il musicista Dan Horton. I due sono stati paparazzati da People il mese scorso in un ristorante.

Un post condiviso da 🇮🇹 Little Monster (@italianlittlemonster) in data: 30 Lug 2019 alle ore 6:01 PDT

A distanza di diverse settimane la storia tra Lady Gaga e Dan procede a gonfie vele. Sabato scorso la popstar di Shallow e il nuovo fidanzato erano al concerto dei The Cure a Pasadena (California).

Niente da fare per i fan della coppia (mai esistita) Gaga/Bradley, la Germanotta ormai ha occhi solo per Dan.

Lady Gaga & Dan Horton kissing at The Cure and The Pixies concert in Pasadena, California. https://t.co/UoYpK50rmv

Lady Gaga attended a “The Cure” concert tonight in Pasadena, CA with boyfriend Dan Horton pic.twitter.com/OzMl9ixe3i

They look so cute and happy together 😍 I’m so happy for them 💖 pic.twitter.com/kUJlTxS3Ms

Lady Gaga has been spotted kissing with Dan Horton ❤️

Lady Gaga & Dan Horton kissing at The Cure’s concert last Saturday. pic.twitter.com/zlPUAdZvCV

Lady Gaga updates her Instagram story after going to The Cure’s concert in California tonight!

“Felt my old self come alive tonight, what a show” pic.twitter.com/znIoAlUkbB

— Anthony | Lady Gaga News (@antpats2) September 1, 2019