  2. Lady Gaga beccata mentre bacia il nuovo fidanzato (VIDEO)

Lady Gaga beccata mentre bacia il nuovo fidanzato (VIDEO)

Una volta chiusa la storia con Christian Carino, in molti hanno ipotizzato che potesse essere nato l’amore tra Lady Gaga e Bradley Cooper, soprattutto quando lui e Irina Shayk si sono lasciati.
In realtà il cuore della Germanotta batte per il musicista Dan Horton. I due sono stati paparazzati da People il mese scorso in un ristorante.


A distanza di diverse settimane la storia tra Lady Gaga e Dan procede a gonfie vele. Sabato scorso la popstar di Shallow e il nuovo fidanzato erano al concerto dei The Cure a Pasadena (California).
Niente da fare per i fan della coppia (mai esistita) Gaga/Bradley, la Germanotta ormai ha occhi solo per Dan.

