Lady Gaga, svelata la tracklist ufficiale di Chromatica: ci sono anche Elton John, Ariana Grande e BLACKPINK

Chromatica di Lady Gaga è reale ed ora abbiamo anche la tracklist ufficiale.

Il sesto album della cantante, come svelato dal sito di Target (che già ha messo in pre-order il disco) vanta anche numerose collaborazioni: da Ariana Grande ad Elton John, passando per il gruppo K-POP delle BLACKPINK.

Lady Gaga | Chromatica | Tracklist ufficiale

1) Chromatica I

2) Alice

3) Stupid Love

4) Rain On Me feat. Ariana Grande

5) Free Woman

6) Fun Tonight

7) Chromatica II

8) 911

9) Plastic Doll

10) Sour Candy feat. BLACKPINK

11) Enigma

12) Replay

13) Chromatica III

14) Sine From Above feat. Elton John

15) 1000 doves

16) Babylon