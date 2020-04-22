Lady Gaga, svelata la tracklist ufficiale di Chromatica: ci sono anche Elton John, Ariana Grande e BLACKPINK
22 Aprile, 2020 di Fabiano Minacci
Chromatica di Lady Gaga è reale ed ora abbiamo anche la tracklist ufficiale.
Il sesto album della cantante, come svelato dal sito di Target (che già ha messo in pre-order il disco) vanta anche numerose collaborazioni: da Ariana Grande ad Elton John, passando per il gruppo K-POP delle BLACKPINK.
Lady Gaga | Chromatica | Tracklist ufficiale
1) Chromatica I
2) Alice
3) Stupid Love
4) Rain On Me feat. Ariana Grande
5) Free Woman
6) Fun Tonight
7) Chromatica II
8) 911
9) Plastic Doll
10) Sour Candy feat. BLACKPINK
11) Enigma
12) Replay
13) Chromatica III
14) Sine From Above feat. Elton John
15) 1000 doves
16) Babylon
