Lady Gaga parla del nuovo album Chromatica (VIDEO)

Manca meno di un mese all’uscita di Chromatica e Lady Gaga ha finalmente svelato un dettaglio di questo disco. Durante un’intervista rilasciata alla radio francese NRJ, la Germanotta ha confessato che nel suo nuovo album ci saranno diversi duetti interessanti.

La Mother Monster non ha fatto nomi, ma secondo gli ultimi rumor uno di questi duetti dovrebbe essere con Ariana Grande. Sarei felice se questa voce si rivelasse vera, anche se spero in una collaborazione tra leggende del pop. Sarebbe un sogno un bel duetto di Gaga con Madonna.

B!tches, voi quale duetto sognate per Chromatica?

Lady Gaga reveals to France’s NRJ radio that there are multiple collaborations on her album, #Chromatica:

“I have some exciting duets that I have done on the album – I’m excited for you to hear them. I love working with other artists, it was a wonderful experience.” pic.twitter.com/lm10mZiEhr

— ‎‏ 🔍 (@POPICON5) March 13, 2020