Lady Gaga parla del nuovo album Chromatica (VIDEO)

13 Marzo, 2020 di Fabiano Minacci

Manca meno di un mese all’uscita di Chromatica e Lady Gaga ha finalmente svelato un dettaglio di questo disco. Durante un’intervista rilasciata alla radio francese NRJ, la Germanotta ha confessato che nel suo nuovo album ci saranno diversi duetti interessanti.

“Non voglio dirvi troppo, ma nell’album ci saranno collaborazioni davvero eccitanti. Non vedo l’ora che possiate ascoltarle!”.

La Mother Monster non ha fatto nomi, ma secondo gli ultimi rumor uno di questi duetti dovrebbe essere con Ariana Grande. Sarei felice se questa voce si rivelasse vera, anche se spero in una collaborazione tra leggende del pop. Sarebbe un sogno un bel duetto di Gaga con Madonna.
B!tches, voi quale duetto sognate per Chromatica?

Non vuoi perderti le ultime news?

Seguici anche su Facebook, Instagram e Twitter!

TAGS