Lady Gaga e Pink commentano il Super Bowl di Jennifer Lopez e Shakira

Ieri notte su Twitter sono fioccati migliaia di tweet pieni di complimenti per Shakira e Jennifer Lopez e tra tutti questi c’era anche quello di una grande star che in passato si è esibita al Super Bowl. Lady Gaga ha commentato questo Halftime Show ed ha mandato tutto il suo amore alle due colleghe.

“JLo, Shakira e tutti gli ospiti sono stati così incredibili! Che spettacolo divertente! Durante l’intervallo ho ballato e sorriso per tutto il tempo. Queste donne sexy e così potenti, davanti e dietro la telecamera. Vi amo”.

Tutti complimenti più che meritati, visto che ieri sera queste due donne ci hanno regalato uno degli show più belli di tutte le edizioni dell’Halftime Show.

. @JLo and @shakira and all the special guests were so incredible!!! What a fun halftime show I danced and smiled the whole time. Such powerful sexy women!!!! On camera and off!!!!! Love you beautiful sexy talented women 💕💋 #SuperBowlHalftimeShow #SuperBowl — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) February 3, 2020

Anche Kim Kardashian, P!nk e Cardi B hanno supportato le colleghe con stories e tweet.

They really shut it down!!!! Congrats on that amazing SuperBowl Halftime Show @shakira @JLo 🔥🔥🔥 🏈 🏈🏈 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 3, 2020

OMGGGGGG @JLo looks soooooo beyond beautiful! 🔥 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 3, 2020