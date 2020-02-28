Lady Gaga: ecco il video del nuovo singolo Stupid Love

B!tches manteniamo la calma, il grande giorno è arrivato, il primo vero grande comeback puttanpop del 2020 è qui ed è quello di Lady Gaga (ma anche Stefani Germanotta eccochh).

Vi lascio al video di Stupid Love e dopo lo commentiamo insieme.



Il pezzo purtroppo è lo stesso che è finito on line a gennaio e che ormai a me ha quasi stufato (lo ascolto tutti i giorni da un mese), mi pare infatti che non sia cambiato proprio nulla. Il video riesce ad essere più trash di una puntata di Live Non è la d’Urso e più gayo di un episodio di RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Da anni chiediamo a Gaga di darci del sano pop orecchiabile e di tornare a fare la baraccona e ci ha accontentati. L’ha fatto con qualcosa di iconico come Bad Romance o Born This Way? No, nel modo più assoluto ed è evidente a tutti. Questo non significa che Stupid Love non sarà un successo e che non verrà apprezzata dal general public. Womanizer non era certamente Toxic o Oops eppure ha avuto un ottimo riscontro in classifica e ha permesso a Britney di tornare a giocare con le popstar che contavano davvero.

Nei prossimi giorni vedremo se Stupid Love risveglierà il morente puttanpop o meno.

Passiamo ai voti:

Singolo: 7,5

Video: 7



My single and music video are dropping in 45 minutes. Don’t mind me, I’ll just be in the corner breathing into a paper bag. #StupidLove #CHROMATICA — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) February 28, 2020

Lady Gaga, Stupid Love: il testo.

You’re the one that I’ve been waiting for

Gotta quit this crying

Nobody’s gonna heal me if I don’t open the door

Kinda hard to believe (gotta have faith in me) Freak out, freak out, freak out, freak out (look at me)

Get down, get down, get down, get down (look at me)

Freak out, freak out, freak out, freak out

Look at me now ‘Cause all I ever wanted was love

Higher, higher (ooh ooh)

Higher, higher (ooh ooh)

Higher, higher

All I ever wanted was love

Higher, higher (ooh ooh)

Higher, higher (ooh ooh)

Higher, higher (higher, higher) I want your stupid love, love

I want your stupid love, love

(Oh)