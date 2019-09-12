Liar, il nuovo video di Camila Cabello
Dopo Shameless, Camila Cabello oggi ha rilasciato anche il video di Liar. Tra i due nuovi singoli questo è quello che mi piace di meno, ma clip è davvero caruccia. La cosa più bella del video? Ovviamente Keiynan Lonsdale (di Tuo Simon).
Camila Cabello, Liar – il testo
I don’t care if you’re here
Or if you’re not alone
I don’t care, it’s been too long
It’s kinda like we didn’t happen
The way that your lips move
The way you whisper slow
I don’t care, it’s good as gone (Ah)
I said I won’t lose control, I don’t want it (Ooh)
I said I won’t get too close, but I can’t stop it
Oh no, there you go, making me a liar
Got me begging you for more
Oh no, there I go, startin’ up a fire
Oh no, no (Oh no)
Oh no, there you go, you’re making me a liar
I kinda like it though
Oh no, there I go, startin’ up a fire
Oh no, no (Ooh)
They’re watching, I feel it (Hey)
I know I shouldn’t stay (Yeah, yeah)
I picture your hands on me (I think I wanna let it happen)
But what if, you kiss me? (Yeah)
And what if, I like it?
And no one sees it
I said I won’t lose control, I don’t want it (Ooh)
I said I won’t get too close, but I can’t stop it (No)
Oh no, there you go, making me a liar
Got me begging you for more
Oh no, there I go, startin’ up a fire
Oh no, no (Oh no)
Oh no, there you go, you’re making me a liar
I kinda like it though
Oh no, there I go, startin’ up a fire
Oh no, no
Oh no, no, no
Yeah, here comes trouble, no, no
Startin’ up a fire
I don’t believe myself when I
Say that I don’t need you, oh
I don’t believe myself when I say it
So, don’t believe me
Oh no, there you go, you’re making me a liar
Got me begging you for more
Oh no, there I go, startin’ up a fire
Oh no, no (Oh no)
Oh no, there you go, you’re making me a liar
I kinda like it though
Oh no, there I go, startin’ up a fire
Oh no, no
Yeah
Uh, yeah, yeah
Nah, yeah
Oh no, no, no
Oh no, no, no
Oh no, you’re making me a liar
‘Cause my clothes are on the floor
Huh, huh, huh
Uh
Oh no, no, no
Another fire