Liar, il nuovo video di Camila Cabello

Dopo Shameless, Camila Cabello oggi ha rilasciato anche il video di Liar. Tra i due nuovi singoli questo è quello che mi piace di meno, ma clip è davvero caruccia. La cosa più bella del video? Ovviamente Keiynan Lonsdale (di Tuo Simon).

Camila Cabello, Liar – il testo

I don’t care if you’re here

Or if you’re not alone

I don’t care, it’s been too long

It’s kinda like we didn’t happen

The way that your lips move

The way you whisper slow

I don’t care, it’s good as gone (Ah)

I said I won’t lose control, I don’t want it (Ooh)

I said I won’t get too close, but I can’t stop it

Oh no, there you go, making me a liar

Got me begging you for more

Oh no, there I go, startin’ up a fire

Oh no, no (Oh no)

Oh no, there you go, you’re making me a liar

I kinda like it though

Oh no, there I go, startin’ up a fire

Oh no, no (Ooh)

They’re watching, I feel it (Hey)

I know I shouldn’t stay (Yeah, yeah)

I picture your hands on me (I think I wanna let it happen)

But what if, you kiss me? (Yeah)

And what if, I like it?

And no one sees it

I said I won’t lose control, I don’t want it (Ooh)

I said I won’t get too close, but I can’t stop it (No)

Oh no, there you go, making me a liar

Got me begging you for more

Oh no, there I go, startin’ up a fire

Oh no, no (Oh no)

Oh no, there you go, you’re making me a liar

I kinda like it though

Oh no, there I go, startin’ up a fire

Oh no, no

Oh no, no, no

Yeah, here comes trouble, no, no

Startin’ up a fire

I don’t believe myself when I

Say that I don’t need you, oh

I don’t believe myself when I say it

So, don’t believe me

Oh no, there you go, you’re making me a liar

Got me begging you for more

Oh no, there I go, startin’ up a fire

Oh no, no (Oh no)

Oh no, there you go, you’re making me a liar

I kinda like it though

Oh no, there I go, startin’ up a fire

Oh no, no

Yeah

Uh, yeah, yeah

Nah, yeah

Oh no, no, no

Oh no, no, no

Oh no, you’re making me a liar

‘Cause my clothes are on the floor

Huh, huh, huh

Uh

Oh no, no, no

Another fire