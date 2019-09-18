Lindsay Lohan rilascia 1 minuto e mezzo del suo nuovo singolo ‘Xanax’ – AUDIO

Dopo le clip del mese scorso, Lindsay Lohan ha condiviso un minuto e mezzo del suo nuovo singolo, Xanax.

Non sembra assolutamente nulla di nuovo, ma da questa anteprima estesa sembra che Lindsay sfornerà un bel pezzo puttanpop.

Xanax dovrebbe uscire dopo la finale di Masked Singer a ottobre.



.@LindsayLohan shares another promo clip for her new single, #Xanax on social media: “Hollyweird is like Xanax to me, ‘yeah.’” 🎵 pic.twitter.com/KwQMlews8Y — Pop Crave (@PopCraveMusic) September 17, 2019

Lindsay Lohan on the studio working on her next single XANAX pic.twitter.com/i3gtJWiiBW — I never said that (@Lohanforfans) September 10, 2019

Lindsay Lohan – Xanax, il testo

I don’t like the parties in LA, I go home

In a bad mood, pass out, wake up alone

Just to do it all over again, oh

Looking for you

Only one reason I came here

Too many people, I can’t hear

Damn, I got here at 10

Now it’s 4 AM

I can’t be in this club

It’s too crowded and I’m fucked

Ain’t nobody here for love

Ain’t nobody care ‘bout us

I got social anxiety, but you’re like Xanax to me, yeah

Social anxiety, when you kiss me, I can’t breathe

No, I can’t be in this club

It’s too crowded and I’m fucked

Ain’t nobody here for love

Ain’t nobody care ‘bout us

But you’re like Xanax to me

When you kiss me, I can’t breathe

I try to stay away from you, but you get me high

Only person in this town that I like

Guess I can take one more trip for the night

Just for the night

Only one reason I came here

Too many people, I can’t hear

Damn, I got here at 10

Now it’s 4 AM

I can’t be in this club

It’s too crowded and I’m fucked

Ain’t nobody here for love

Ain’t nobody care ‘bout us

I got social anxiety, but you’re like Xanax to me, yeah

Social anxiety, when you kiss me, I can’t breathe

No, I can’t be in this club

It’s too crowded and I’m fucked

Ain’t nobody here for love

Ain’t nobody care ‘bout us

[Post-Chorus]

But you’re like Xanax to me

When you kiss me, I can’t breathe