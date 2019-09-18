Lindsay Lohan rilascia 1 minuto e mezzo del suo nuovo singolo ‘Xanax’ – AUDIO
Dopo le clip del mese scorso, Lindsay Lohan ha condiviso un minuto e mezzo del suo nuovo singolo, Xanax.
Non sembra assolutamente nulla di nuovo, ma da questa anteprima estesa sembra che Lindsay sfornerà un bel pezzo puttanpop.
Xanax dovrebbe uscire dopo la finale di Masked Singer a ottobre.
.@LindsayLohan shares another promo clip for her new single, #Xanax on social media:
“Hollyweird is like Xanax to me, ‘yeah.’” 🎵 pic.twitter.com/KwQMlews8Y
— Pop Crave (@PopCraveMusic) September 17, 2019
Lindsay Lohan on the studio working on her next single XANAX pic.twitter.com/i3gtJWiiBW
— I never said that (@Lohanforfans) September 10, 2019
Lindsay Lohan – Xanax, il testo
I don’t like the parties in LA, I go home
In a bad mood, pass out, wake up alone
Just to do it all over again, oh
Looking for you
Only one reason I came here
Too many people, I can’t hear
Damn, I got here at 10
Now it’s 4 AM
I can’t be in this club
It’s too crowded and I’m fucked
Ain’t nobody here for love
Ain’t nobody care ‘bout us
I got social anxiety, but you’re like Xanax to me, yeah
Social anxiety, when you kiss me, I can’t breathe
No, I can’t be in this club
It’s too crowded and I’m fucked
Ain’t nobody here for love
Ain’t nobody care ‘bout us
But you’re like Xanax to me
When you kiss me, I can’t breathe
I try to stay away from you, but you get me high
Only person in this town that I like
Guess I can take one more trip for the night
Just for the night
Only one reason I came here
Too many people, I can’t hear
Damn, I got here at 10
Now it’s 4 AM
I can’t be in this club
It’s too crowded and I’m fucked
Ain’t nobody here for love
Ain’t nobody care ‘bout us
I got social anxiety, but you’re like Xanax to me, yeah
Social anxiety, when you kiss me, I can’t breathe
No, I can’t be in this club
It’s too crowded and I’m fucked
Ain’t nobody here for love
Ain’t nobody care ‘bout us
[Post-Chorus]
But you’re like Xanax to me
When you kiss me, I can’t breathe