Lindsay Lohan: il nuovo singolo Xanax è una boccata d’aria fresca – il video

Finalmente dopo svariate clip Lindsay Lohan si è decisa a pubblicare Xanax per intero (o almeno così pare). La cantante ha caricato anche il video, che però non dovrebbe essere quello ufficiale.

Come avevo percepito dalle anteprime, Xanax è davvero un bel pezzo puttanpop. Purtroppo ho come l’impressione che quasi nessuno si accorgerà di questo comeback, visto che la Lohan sta gestendo tutto in maniera poraccia. Si può pubblicare un singolo su Instagram e non su iTunes, Spotify e Apple Music? Il tutto senza rilasciare interviste o fare mezza esibizione.

Le basi Lindsay, le basi!

Lindsay Lohan – Xanax, il testo

I don’t like the parties in LA, I go home

In a bad mood, pass out, wake up alone

Just to do it all over again, oh

Looking for you Only one reason I came here

Too many people, I can’t hear

Damn, I got here at 10

Now it’s 4 AMI can’t be in this club

It’s too crowded and I’m fucked

Ain’t nobody here for love

Ain’t nobody care ‘bout us

I got social anxiety, but you’re like Xanax to me, yeah

Social anxiety, when you kiss me, I can’t breathe

No, I can’t be in this club

It’s too crowded and I’m fucked

Ain’t nobody here for love

Ain’t nobody care ‘bout usBut you’re like Xanax to me

When you kiss me, I can’t breatheI try to stay away from you, but you get me high

Only person in this town that I like

Guess I can take one more trip for the night

Just for the nightOnly one reason I came here

Too many people, I can’t hear

Damn, I got here at 10

Now it’s 4 AMI can’t be in this club

It’s too crowded and I’m fucked

Ain’t nobody here for love

Ain’t nobody care ‘bout us

I got social anxiety, but you’re like Xanax to me, yeah

Social anxiety, when you kiss me, I can’t breathe

No, I can’t be in this club

It’s too crowded and I’m fucked

Ain’t nobody here for love

Ain’t nobody care ‘bout usBut you’re like Xanax to me

When you kiss me, I can’t breathe