Liza Minnelli lancia una frecciatina a Lady Gaga

Liza Minnelli in passato ha speso delle belle parole per Lady Gaga, ma adesso sembra le abbia lanciato una frecciatina.

La Germanotta ha conquistato il grande pubblico grazie alla sua interpretazione in A Star Is Born, ma prima di lei altre attrici sono state protagoniste delle varie versioni di questo film, da Barbra Streisand e Janet Gaynor a Judy Garland. Proprio in merito al ruolo di sua madre, Liza Minnelli – intervistata da ET – pare aver lanciato una shade sul lavoro fatto da Gaga.

Secondo Liza, Judy avrebbe riso guardando Lady Gaga in A Star Is Born.

“Lei avrebbe riso. E poi avrebbe cominciato ad apprezzarlo. Posso sentirla dire: ‘Ok, andiamo fino alla fine!'”

Cara Liza…



i agree that Lady Gaga’s “A Star Is Born” was definitely not the best out of all four (although Bradley and Gaga’s soundtrack was amazing) BUT Liza better chill because my queen @BarbraStreisand “A Star Is Born” was the actual best, not Judys’ https://t.co/AQ4e01Gben — danger🏳️‍🌈 (@Abella_Danger) 18 giugno 2019

@ladygaga @lizaminelly Liza, I loved your mother in Wizard Of Oz but her Star is Born was horrible the most boring movie I’ve ever seen. Are you a little jealous of Lady Gaga since your own career went no where pic.twitter.com/Kh9VeiEdif — Suzanne Smith (@SuzanneCordella) 17 giugno 2019

And to think gaga showed so much love and respect for Liza, as she does with EVERY female icon, yet Gaga gets dragged by these women repeatedly! Smh https://t.co/CuQzLIbG7v — Danny the Diva (@dannythediva) 15 giugno 2019

Fonte: Vanity Fair, cinematographe