  2. Liza Minnelli lancia una frecciatina a Lady Gaga

Liza Minnelli lancia una frecciatina a Lady Gaga

Liza Minnelli in passato ha speso delle belle parole per Lady Gaga, ma adesso sembra le abbia lanciato una frecciatina.
La Germanotta ha conquistato il grande pubblico grazie alla sua interpretazione in A Star Is Born, ma prima di lei altre attrici sono state protagoniste delle varie versioni di questo film, da Barbra Streisand e Janet Gaynor a Judy Garland. Proprio in merito al ruolo di sua madre, Liza Minnelli – intervistata da ET – pare aver lanciato una shade sul lavoro fatto da Gaga.
Secondo Liza, Judy avrebbe riso guardando Lady Gaga in A Star Is Born.

“Lei avrebbe riso. E poi avrebbe cominciato ad apprezzarlo. Posso sentirla dire: ‘Ok, andiamo fino alla fine!'”

Cara Liza…

 

 


My friend @ladygaga was magnificent tonight. Congratulations darling, I love you. #lizaminnelli #ladygaga #superbowl #halftimeshow

Fonte: Vanity Fair, cinematographe

Lady Gaga
