Lizzo regina dei BET Awards con la performance Truth Hurts (Rihanna approva)
Ieri sera dal Microsoft Theater di Los Angeles, sono stati trasmessi i BET Awards 2019, i premi istituiti dalla Black Entertainment Television. La vera regina della serata è stata Lizzo, che con la sua performance di Truth Hurts ha fatto impazzire tutti, anche Rihanna, che era nel pubblico.
Davvero pazzesca.
Rihanna aplaudindo a perfomance da Lizzo no #BETawards ❤️ pic.twitter.com/kkHU5Da3uq
— Rihanna Navy Brasil (@RNavyBrazil) 24 giugno 2019
Rihanna durante a performance de @lizzo no #BETawards2019. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/B0hKRk3Zdl
— Rihanna Navy Brasil (@RNavyBrazil) 24 giugno 2019
RIHANNA IN PIEDI DURANTE L’ESIBIZIONE DI LIZZO #BETAwards
— greta 🥀 (@theIiabiIity) 24 giugno 2019
Assista a performance de Lizzo no #BETAwards. pic.twitter.com/DrhF98BfJg
— POPTime (@poptimereserva) 24 giugno 2019
BET Awards – tutti i vincitori
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
Beyoncé – VINCITORE
Ella Mai
H.E.R.
Solange
Sza
Teyana Taylor
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
Anderson .Paak
Bruno Mars – VINCITORE
Childish Gambino
Chris Brown
John Legend
Khalid
Best Group
Chloe X Halle
City Girls
Lil Baby & Gunna
Migos – VINCITORE
The Carters
Best Collaboration
21 Savage Ft. J. Cole — “A Lot”
Cardi B & Bruno Mars — “Please Me”
Cardi B Ft. Bad Bunny & J Balvin — “I Like It”
H.E.R. Ft. Bryson Tiller — “Could’ve Been”
Travis Scott Ft. Drake — “Sicko Mode” – VINCITORE
Tyga Ft. Offset — “Taste”
Best Male Hip Hop Artist
21 Savage
Drake
J. Cole
Meek Mill
Nipsey Hussle – VINCITORE
Travis Scott
Best Female Hip Hop Artist
Cardi B – VINCITORE
Kash Doll
Lizzo
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Remy Ma
Video of the Year
21 Savage — “A Lot Ft. J. Cole”
Cardi B — “Money”
Cardi B & Bruno Mars — “Please Me”
Childish Gambino — “This Is America” – VINCITORE
Drake — “Nice for What”
The Carters — “Apes–t”
Video Director of the Year
Benny Boom
Colin Tilley
Dave Meyers
Hype Williams
Karena Evans – VINCITORE
Best New Artist
Blueface
City Girls
Juice Wrld
Lil Baby – VINCITORE
Queen Naija
Album of the Year
Travis Scott — Astroworld
Meek Mill — Championships
Ella Mai — Ella Mai
The Carters — Everything Is Love
Cardi B — Invasion of Privacy – VINCITORE
Bet Her Award
Alicia Keys — “Raise a Man”
Ciara — “Level Up”
H.E.R. — “Hard Place” – VINCITORE
Janelle Monáe — “Pynk”
Queen Naija — “Mama’s Hand”
Teyana Taylor — “Rose in Harlem”
2019 Coca-Cola Viewers’ Choice Award
Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin — “I Like It”
Childish Gambino — “This Is America”
Drake — “In My Feelings”
Ella Mai — “Trip” – VINCITORE
J. Cole — “Middle Child”
Travis Scott Ft. Drake — “Sicko Mode”
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
Erica Campbell Ft. Warryn Campbell — “All of My Life”
Fred Hammond — “Tell Me Where It Hurts”
Kirk Franklin — “Love Theory”
Snoop Dogg Ft. Rance Allen — “Blessing Me Again” – VINCITORE
Tori Kelly Ft. Kirk Franklin — “Never Alone”
Best International Act
Aka (South Africa)
Aya Nakamura (France)
Burna Boy (Nigeria) – VINCITORE
Dave (UK)
Dosseh (France)
Giggs (UK)
Mr. Eazi (Nigeria)
Best New International Act (Fan Voted Category)
Headie One (UK)
Jokair (France)
Nesly (France)
Octavian (UK)
Sho Madjozi (South Africa) – VINCITORE
Teni (Nigeria)
Best Actress
Issa Rae
Regina Hall
Regina King – VINCITORE
Taraji P. Henson
Tiffany Haddish
Viola Davis
Best Actor
Anthony Anderson
Chadwick Boseman
Denzel Washington
Mahershala Ali
Michael B. Jordan – VINCITORE
Omari Hardwick
YoungStars Award
Caleb Mclaughlin
Lyric Ross
Marsai Martin – VINCITORE
Michael Rainey Jr.
Miles Brown
Best Movie
Blackkklansman – VINCITORE
Creed 2
If Beale Street Could Talk
Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse
The Hate U Give
Sportswoman of the Year
Allyson Felix
Candace Parker
Naomi Osaka
Serena Williams – VINCITORE
Simone Biles
Sportsman of the Year
Kevin Durant
Lebron James
Odell Beckham Jr.
Stephen Curry – VINCITORE
Tiger Woods