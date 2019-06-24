Lizzo regina dei BET Awards con la performance Truth Hurts (Rihanna approva)

Ieri sera dal Microsoft Theater di Los Angeles, sono stati trasmessi i BET Awards 2019, i premi istituiti dalla Black Entertainment Television. La vera regina della serata è stata Lizzo, che con la sua performance di Truth Hurts ha fatto impazzire tutti, anche Rihanna, che era nel pubblico.

Davvero pazzesca.

Rihanna aplaudindo a perfomance da Lizzo no #BETawards ❤️ pic.twitter.com/kkHU5Da3uq — Rihanna Navy Brasil (@RNavyBrazil) 24 giugno 2019

RIHANNA IN PIEDI DURANTE L’ESIBIZIONE DI LIZZO #BETAwards — greta 🥀 (@theIiabiIity) 24 giugno 2019

Assista a performance de Lizzo no #BETAwards. pic.twitter.com/DrhF98BfJg — POPTime (@poptimereserva) 24 giugno 2019

BET Awards – tutti i vincitori

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

Beyoncé – VINCITORE

Ella Mai

H.E.R.

Solange

Sza

Teyana Taylor

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

Anderson .Paak

Bruno Mars – VINCITORE

Childish Gambino

Chris Brown

John Legend

Khalid

Best Group

Chloe X Halle

City Girls

Lil Baby & Gunna

Migos – VINCITORE

The Carters

Best Collaboration

21 Savage Ft. J. Cole — “A Lot”

Cardi B & Bruno Mars — “Please Me”

Cardi B Ft. Bad Bunny & J Balvin — “I Like It”

H.E.R. Ft. Bryson Tiller — “Could’ve Been”

Travis Scott Ft. Drake — “Sicko Mode” – VINCITORE

Tyga Ft. Offset — “Taste”

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

21 Savage

Drake

J. Cole

Meek Mill

Nipsey Hussle – VINCITORE

Travis Scott

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

Cardi B – VINCITORE

Kash Doll

Lizzo

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Remy Ma

Video of the Year

21 Savage — “A Lot Ft. J. Cole”

Cardi B — “Money”

Cardi B & Bruno Mars — “Please Me”

Childish Gambino — “This Is America” – VINCITORE

Drake — “Nice for What”

The Carters — “Apes–t”

Video Director of the Year

Benny Boom

Colin Tilley

Dave Meyers

Hype Williams

Karena Evans – VINCITORE

Best New Artist

Blueface

City Girls

Juice Wrld

Lil Baby – VINCITORE

Queen Naija

Album of the Year

Travis Scott — Astroworld

Meek Mill — Championships

Ella Mai — Ella Mai

The Carters — Everything Is Love

Cardi B — Invasion of Privacy – VINCITORE

Bet Her Award

Alicia Keys — “Raise a Man”

Ciara — “Level Up”

H.E.R. — “Hard Place” – VINCITORE

Janelle Monáe — “Pynk”

Queen Naija — “Mama’s Hand”

Teyana Taylor — “Rose in Harlem”

2019 Coca-Cola Viewers’ Choice Award

Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin — “I Like It”

Childish Gambino — “This Is America”

Drake — “In My Feelings”

Ella Mai — “Trip” – VINCITORE

J. Cole — “Middle Child”

Travis Scott Ft. Drake — “Sicko Mode”

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

Erica Campbell Ft. Warryn Campbell — “All of My Life”

Fred Hammond — “Tell Me Where It Hurts”

Kirk Franklin — “Love Theory”

Snoop Dogg Ft. Rance Allen — “Blessing Me Again” – VINCITORE

Tori Kelly Ft. Kirk Franklin — “Never Alone”

Best International Act

Aka (South Africa)

Aya Nakamura (France)

Burna Boy (Nigeria) – VINCITORE

Dave (UK)

Dosseh (France)

Giggs (UK)

Mr. Eazi (Nigeria)

Best New International Act (Fan Voted Category)

Headie One (UK)

Jokair (France)

Nesly (France)

Octavian (UK)

Sho Madjozi (South Africa) – VINCITORE

Teni (Nigeria)

Best Actress

Issa Rae

Regina Hall

Regina King – VINCITORE

Taraji P. Henson

Tiffany Haddish

Viola Davis

Best Actor

Anthony Anderson

Chadwick Boseman

Denzel Washington

Mahershala Ali

Michael B. Jordan – VINCITORE

Omari Hardwick

YoungStars Award

Caleb Mclaughlin

Lyric Ross

Marsai Martin – VINCITORE

Michael Rainey Jr.

Miles Brown

Best Movie

Blackkklansman – VINCITORE

Creed 2

If Beale Street Could Talk

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse

The Hate U Give

Sportswoman of the Year

Allyson Felix

Candace Parker

Naomi Osaka

Serena Williams – VINCITORE

Simone Biles

Sportsman of the Year

Kevin Durant

Lebron James

Odell Beckham Jr.

Stephen Curry – VINCITORE

Tiger Woods