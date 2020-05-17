Lutto nel mondo delle serie: morto attore di Beautiful e Modern Family

Ennesimo lutto nel mondo delle serie televisive dopo i due decessi che hanno colpito Desperate Housewives. Questa volta ad andarsene è stato Fred Willard, che noi italiani abbiamo imparato a conoscerlo in Beautiful ed in Modern Family.

Nella soap opera americana ha interpretato il ruolo di John Forrester (fratello del capofamiglia Eric Forrester), mentre in Modern Family è stato Frank Dunphy, padre del protagonista Phil.

L’attore si è spento a 86 anni. Ad annunciarlo è stata la figlia via Twitter.

It is with a heavy heart that I share the news my father passed away very peacefully last night at the fantastic age of 86 years old. He kept moving, working and making us happy until the very end.We loved him so very much!

We will miss him forever.

— Hope Willard (@Mulbytime7) May 16, 2020