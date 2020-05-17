Lutto nel mondo delle serie: morto attore di Beautiful e Modern Family

17 Maggio, 2020 di Fabiano Minacci

Ennesimo lutto nel mondo delle serie televisive dopo i due decessi che hanno colpito Desperate Housewives. Questa volta ad andarsene è stato Fred Willard, che noi italiani abbiamo imparato a conoscerlo in Beautiful ed in Modern Family.

Nella soap opera americana ha interpretato il ruolo di John Forrester (fratello del capofamiglia Eric Forrester), mentre in Modern Family è stato Frank Dunphy, padre del protagonista Phil.

L’attore si è spento a 86 anni. Ad annunciarlo è stata la figlia via Twitter.

«Mio padre è morto in pace la scorsa notte alla fantastica età di 86 anni – ha dichiarato la figlia – Ha continuato a muoversi, lavorare e renderci felici tutti fino alla fine. Lo abbiamo amato così tanto. Ci mancherà per sempre».

