Caos al concerto di Madison Beer: un uomo crea il panico fra la folla e la cantante scappa (VIDEO)

Madison Beer è una cantante popparola che sta piano piano conquistando una gran fetta di pubblico ed il suo album di debutto, As She Pleases, ha ricevuto ottime recensioni.

Durante il suo ultimo concerto, però, è letteralmente scappata dal palco dopo che dalla folla un uomo ha gridato “PISTOLA!” scatenando il caos.

La cantante è stata scortata via dalla sicurezza, mentre la folla sotto al palco è andata letteralmente nel panico credendo si trattasse di un attentato o più semplicemente di un folle che voleva fare una pazzia.

Fortunatamente niente di tutto questo: l’uomo – subito identificato e fermato dalla polizia – era semplicemente uno squilibrato e non aveva con sé nessun arma, né da fuoco né a lama.

While Madison Beer was performing, a man was thought to have pointed a gun at Madison after shouts of ‘GUN!’ was heard. Police reports confirm that there was no actual weapon involved. 🙏

Noone was injured and the man was permanently ejected from the festival. pic.twitter.com/mcs5ZQqDuS

— Music News Facts (@musicfactnews) 26 maggio 2019