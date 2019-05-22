Madonna: Crave, ecco il nuovo video

La scorsa settimana il regista di Crave ha pubblicato per errore il video sul suo canale Vimeo. La clip è rimasta on line pochi minuti, ma ha comunque fatto il giro dei social. Oggi Madonna ha rilasciato ufficialmente il suo nuovo video musicale su Vevo.

Come ho già detto, certamente questo non è tra i video più belli della regina del pop, ma la Ciccone è stupenda in questa clip, praticamente una quarantenne.

Cara Madonna…







Madonna, Crave – testo

I’m tired of being far away from home

Far from what can help

Far from where it’s safe

Hope it’s not too late

Rush, rush, rush on you

Love, love, loved on you

Loved you like a fool

Put my trust in you

‘Cause you’re the one I crave

And my cravings get dangerous

The feelings never fade

I don’t think we should play with this

Said come, come give me strength

I don’t think we should wait for this

‘Cause you’re the one I crave

And my cravings get dangerous

Ooh (ooh), my cravings get dangerous

Ooh, I don’t think we should play with this

Ooh (ooh), my cravings get dangerous

Ooh, I don’t think we should wait