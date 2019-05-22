Madonna: Crave, ecco il nuovo video
La scorsa settimana il regista di Crave ha pubblicato per errore il video sul suo canale Vimeo. La clip è rimasta on line pochi minuti, ma ha comunque fatto il giro dei social. Oggi Madonna ha rilasciato ufficialmente il suo nuovo video musicale su Vevo.
Come ho già detto, certamente questo non è tra i video più belli della regina del pop, ma la Ciccone è stupenda in questa clip, praticamente una quarantenne.
Cara Madonna…
Madonna, Crave – testo
I’m tired of being far away from home
Far from what can help
Far from where it’s safe
Hope it’s not too late
Rush, rush, rush on you
Love, love, loved on you
Loved you like a fool
Put my trust in you
‘Cause you’re the one I crave
And my cravings get dangerous
The feelings never fade
I don’t think we should play with this
Said come, come give me strength
I don’t think we should wait for this
‘Cause you’re the one I crave
And my cravings get dangerous
And my cravings get dangerous
The feelings never fade
I don’t think we should play with this
Said come, come give me strength
I don’t think we should wait for this
‘Cause you’re the one I crave
And my cravings get dangerous
Ooh (ooh), my cravings get dangerous
Ooh, I don’t think we should play with this
Ooh (ooh), my cravings get dangerous
Ooh, I don’t think we should wait
Ooh, I don’t think we should play with this
Ooh (ooh), my cravings get dangerous
Ooh, I don’t think we should wait
‘Cause I’m just me (yeah), that’s all I can be (ooh)
Something real (yeah), something I can feel
You know I just can’t change, this is how I’m made
I’m not afraid, take me to that place
Something real (yeah), something I can feel
You know I just can’t change, this is how I’m made
I’m not afraid, take me to that place
You’re the one I crave (crave)
And my cravings get dangerous
The feelings never fade
I don’t think we should play with this
Said come, come give me strength
I don’t think we should wait for this
‘Cause you’re the one I crave
And my cravings get dangerous
And my cravings get dangerous
The feelings never fade
I don’t think we should play with this
Said come, come give me strength
I don’t think we should wait for this
‘Cause you’re the one I crave
And my cravings get dangerous
Ooh (ooh), my cravings get dangerous
Ooh, I don’t think we should play with this
Ooh (ooh), my cravings get dangerous
Ooh, I don’t think we should wait
Ooh, I don’t think we should play with this
Ooh (ooh), my cravings get dangerous
Ooh, I don’t think we should wait
You’re on me, I don’t think you should wait (wait)
You’re only one pull up away (away)
You’re down to ride, you ride me like a wave (ride, yeah)
I gave you a sensation (ooh)
A loner, days we used to chase
It’s do or die, yeah, my love life can get crazy (crazy)
It’s on the line, girl, you’re risking everything (thing)
It’s over-X-rated
You’re only one pull up away (away)
You’re down to ride, you ride me like a wave (ride, yeah)
I gave you a sensation (ooh)
A loner, days we used to chase
It’s do or die, yeah, my love life can get crazy (crazy)
It’s on the line, girl, you’re risking everything (thing)
It’s over-X-rated
Ran so far to try to find the thing I lacked and there it was
Inside (side) of (of) me (me)
Ran and ran and ran so fast, a thing to last, and there it was
I hear (hear) you (you) breathe (breathe)
Inside (side) of (of) me (me)
Ran and ran and ran so fast, a thing to last, and there it was
I hear (hear) you (you) breathe (breathe)
‘Cause you’re the one I crave (crave)
And my cravings get dangerous
The feelings never fade
I don’t think we should play with this
Said come, come give me strength
I don’t think we should wait for this
‘Cause you’re the one I crave
And my cravings get dangerous
And my cravings get dangerous
The feelings never fade
I don’t think we should play with this
Said come, come give me strength
I don’t think we should wait for this
‘Cause you’re the one I crave
And my cravings get dangerous
Ooh (ooh), my cravings get dangerous
Ooh, I don’t think we should play with this
Ooh (ayy, ooh), my cravings get dangerous
Ooh, I don’t think we should wait
Ooh, I don’t think we should play with this
Ooh (ayy, ooh), my cravings get dangerous
Ooh, I don’t think we should wait
It’s on the line, girl, you’re risking everything