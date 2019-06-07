Madonna: ecco Dark Ballet, il nuovo singolo (AUDIO)
Madonna ha rilasciato un nuovo singolo promozionale e si tratta di Dark Ballet, il titolo era quello che più mi incuriosiva e devo dire che non sono rimasto deluso. Nonostante anche questo pezzo non sia assolutamente fatto per scalare le classifiche e diventare una hit (non credo entrerà nemmeno nella Billboard HOT100), è davvero bello. Testo, musica, è tutto perfetto e il video (che ancora non è uscito, ufficialmente)… una sola parola WOW.
Un applauso alla regina del pop per Dark Ballet.
God be with Me……………Dark Ballet previews tomorrow………… Madame ❌ @MykkiBlanco #darkballet #madamex #joanofarc pic.twitter.com/WGrIOrzunG
— Madonna (@Madonna) 6 giugno 2019
Dark Ballet……………… Madame ❌………….tune in tomorrow 🔥🔥🔥🔥 @MykkiBlanco #darkballet #madamex #joanofarc pic.twitter.com/zerKgdsAv9
— Madonna (@Madonna) 6 giugno 2019
Dark Ballet – testo
It’s a beautiful life, but I’m not concerned
It’s a beautiful dream, but a dream is earned
I can dress like a boy, I can dress like a girl
Keep your beautiful words, ‘cause I’m not concerned
‘Cause your world is such a shame
‘Cause your world’s obsessed with fame
‘Cause your world’s in so much pain
‘Cause your world is…
‘Cause your world is…
Up in flames
It’s a beautiful plan (Hmm), but I’m not concerned (Oh yeah)
It’s a beautiful game (Hmm) that I never learned
People tell me to shut my mouth (Shut your mouth)
That I might get burned
Keep your beautiful lies (Hmm) ‘cause I’m not concerned
‘Cause your world is such a shame
‘Cause your world’s obsessed with fame
‘Cause your world’s in so much pain
‘Cause your world is…
‘Cause your world is…
I will not denounce the things that I have said
I will not renounce my faith in my sweet Lord
He is just an angel, fight against the anguish
I am not afraid that I will die ‘cause I believe you
God is on my side and I’ll be fine
I am not afraid ‘cause I have faith in me
You can cut my hair and tell me I’m a bastard
Say that I’m a witch and burn me at the stake
It’s all a big mistake
To not to doubt him and it’s a sin
I won’t give in
They are so naive
They think we are not aware of their crimes
We know, but we are just not ready to act
The storm isn’t in the air, it’s inside of us
I want to tell you about love and loneliness
But it’s getting late now
Can’t you hear outside of your Supreme hoodie, the wind that’s beginning to howl?
It’s a beautiful life