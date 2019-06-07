Madonna: ecco Dark Ballet, il nuovo singolo (AUDIO)

Madonna ha rilasciato un nuovo singolo promozionale e si tratta di Dark Ballet, il titolo era quello che più mi incuriosiva e devo dire che non sono rimasto deluso. Nonostante anche questo pezzo non sia assolutamente fatto per scalare le classifiche e diventare una hit (non credo entrerà nemmeno nella Billboard HOT100), è davvero bello. Testo, musica, è tutto perfetto e il video (che ancora non è uscito, ufficialmente)… una sola parola WOW.

Un applauso alla regina del pop per Dark Ballet.

Dark Ballet – testo

It’s a beautiful life, but I’m not concerned

It’s a beautiful dream, but a dream is earned

I can dress like a boy, I can dress like a girl

Keep your beautiful words, ‘cause I’m not concerned

‘Cause your world is such a shame

‘Cause your world’s obsessed with fame

‘Cause your world’s in so much pain

‘Cause your world is…

‘Cause your world is…

Up in flames

It’s a beautiful plan (Hmm), but I’m not concerned (Oh yeah)

It’s a beautiful game (Hmm) that I never learned

People tell me to shut my mouth (Shut your mouth)

That I might get burned

Keep your beautiful lies (Hmm) ‘cause I’m not concerned

‘Cause your world is such a shame

‘Cause your world’s obsessed with fame

‘Cause your world’s in so much pain

‘Cause your world is…

‘Cause your world is…

I will not denounce the things that I have said

I will not renounce my faith in my sweet Lord

He is just an angel, fight against the anguish

I am not afraid that I will die ‘cause I believe you

God is on my side and I’ll be fine

I am not afraid ‘cause I have faith in me

You can cut my hair and tell me I’m a bastard

Say that I’m a witch and burn me at the stake

It’s all a big mistake

To not to doubt him and it’s a sin

I won’t give in

They are so naive

They think we are not aware of their crimes

We know, but we are just not ready to act

The storm isn’t in the air, it’s inside of us

I want to tell you about love and loneliness

But it’s getting late now

Can’t you hear outside of your Supreme hoodie, the wind that’s beginning to howl?

It’s a beautiful life