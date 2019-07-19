Madonna: ecco il nuovo video ‘Batuka’

Dopo Medellin, I Rise, Crave, Dark Ballet e God Control, Madonna ha appena pubblicato anche il video di Batuka.

Bellissima clip, adesso però speriamo che rilasci il video musicale di Faz Gostoso, magari prima della fine dell’estate.

Madonna Batuka – testo

It’s a long way (it’s a long way)

It’s a long way (it’s a long way)

It’s a long day (it’s a long day)

It’s a long day (it’s a long day)

Lord have Mercy (Lord have Mercy)

Things have got to change (things have got to change)

There’s a storm ahead (there’s a storm ahead)

I hear the wind blowing (I hear the wind blowing)

Let me catch my breath (let me catch my breath)

Will we win this race? (Will we win this race?)

Swear the road is long (swear the road is long)

And the highway listens (and the highway listens)

‘Cause it’s a long way (‘cause it’s a long way)

It’s a long way (it’s a long way)

‘Cause it’s a long day (‘cause it’s a long day)

It’s a long day (it’s a long day)

I was up all night

I said a little prayer

Get that old man

Put him in a jail

Where he can’t stop us (where he can’t stop us)

Where he can’t hurt us (where he can’t hurt us)

We will stand tall (we will stand tall)

Underneath this tree (underneath this tree)

‘Cause it’s a

‘Cause it’s a long way (‘cause it’s a long way)

It’s a long way (it’s a long way)

‘Cause it’s a long day (‘cause it’s a long day)

It’s a long day

But when we can stop it all (but when we can stop it all)

In the right way (in the right way)

Will we stand together? (Will we stand together?)

It’s a new day (it’s a new day)

So don’t judge a human (so don’t judge a human)

‘Til you’re in their shoes (‘til you’re in their shoes)

If you have a dream (if you have a dream)

Then you can’t stop us (then you can’t stop us)

Sing, “Hallelujah” (sing, “Hallelujah”)

Say, “Amen” (say, “Amen”)

Sing, “Hallelujah” (sing, “Hallelujah”)

And say, “Amen” (and say, “Amen”)

I say, “Oh, yeah” (I say, “Oh, yeah”)

I said, “Oh, yeah” (I said, “Oh, yeah”)

I say, “Amen” (I say, “Amen”)

I sing, “Hallelujah” (I sing, “Hallelujah”)

‘Cause it’s a long way (‘cause it’s a long way)

It’s a long way (it’s a long way)

‘Cause it’s a long day (‘cause it’s a long day)

It’s a long day