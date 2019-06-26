Madonna: il video di God Control è una bomba
Madonna si sta superando con i video dell’era Madame X. Prima Medellin con quel manzone di Maluma, poi il capolavoro di Dark Ballet e ora questo capolavoro diretto da quel genio di Jonas Åkerlund.
L’unico video che non mi fa impazzire è quello di Crave.
Questo invece, se non si fosse capito…
Everybody knows the damn truth………………. GOD CONTROL…….. drops tomorrow! ………Madame ❌ @jonasakerlund @mirwais.official #godcontrol #madamex
Madonna – God Control: testo
Everybody knows the damn truth
Our nation lied, we lost respect
When we wake up, what can we do?
Get the kids ready, take them to school
Everybody knows they don’t have a chance
To get a decent job, to have a normal life
When they talk reforms, it makes me laugh
They pretend to help, it makes me laugh
I think I understand why people get a gun
I think I understand why we all give up
Every day they have a kind of victory
Blood of innocence, spread everywhere
They say that we need love
But we need more than this
We lost God control
We lost God control
We lost God control
We lost God control
This is your wake-up call
I’m like your nightmare
I’m here to start your day
This is your wake-up call
We don’t have to fall
A new democracy
God and pornography
A new democracy
People think that I’m insane
The only gun is in my brain
Each new birth, it gives me hope
That’s why I don’t smoke that dope
Insane people think I am
Brain inside my only friend
Hope it gives me birth each new
That dope I don’t smoke it’s true
Everybody knows the damn truth
Everybody knows the damn truth (wake up)
We need to wake up, wake up, wake up, wake up, wake up
Wake up, wake up, wake up, wake up, wake up
We need to make up, make up, make up, make up
Make up, make up, make up, make up, make up, make up
It’s a hustle, yeah
It’s a hustle
It’s a con
It’s a hustle
It’s a weird kind of energy
A bizarre thing that happens to be
An abnormal fraternity
And I feel more than sympathy
We need to wake up, wake up, wake up, wake up, wake up
Wake up, wake up, wake up, wake up, wake up
We need to make up, make up, make up, make up
Make up, make up, make up, make up, make up, make up
People think that I’m insane
The only gun is in my brain
Each new birth, it gives me hope
That’s why I don’t smoke that dope
Insane people think I am
Brain inside my only friend
Hope it gives me birth each new
That dope I don’t smoke it’s true
Everybody knows the damn truth
Everybody knows the damn truth
We need to wake up, wake up, wake up, wake up, wake up
Wake up, wake up, wake up, wake up, wake up
(Wake up)
(Ah)
A new democracy!
Everybody knows the damn truth
Our nation lied, we’ve lost respect
When we wake up, what can we do
Get the kids ready, take them to school
Everybody knows they don’t have a chance
Get a decent job, have a normal life
When they talk reforms, it makes me laugh
They pretend to help, it makes me laugh