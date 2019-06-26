Madonna: il video di God Control è una bomba

Madonna si sta superando con i video dell’era Madame X. Prima Medellin con quel manzone di Maluma, poi il capolavoro di Dark Ballet e ora questo capolavoro diretto da quel genio di Jonas Åkerlund.



L’unico video che non mi fa impazzire è quello di Crave.

Questo invece, se non si fosse capito…







Madonna – God Control: testo

Everybody knows the damn truth

Our nation lied, we lost respect

When we wake up, what can we do?

Get the kids ready, take them to school

Everybody knows they don’t have a chance

To get a decent job, to have a normal life

When they talk reforms, it makes me laugh

They pretend to help, it makes me laugh

I think I understand why people get a gun

I think I understand why we all give up

Every day they have a kind of victory

Blood of innocence, spread everywhere

They say that we need love

But we need more than this

We lost God control

We lost God control

We lost God control

We lost God control

This is your wake-up call

I’m like your nightmare

I’m here to start your day

This is your wake-up call

We don’t have to fall

A new democracy

God and pornography

A new democracy

People think that I’m insane

The only gun is in my brain

Each new birth, it gives me hope

That’s why I don’t smoke that dope

Insane people think I am

Brain inside my only friend

Hope it gives me birth each new

That dope I don’t smoke it’s true

Everybody knows the damn truth

Everybody knows the damn truth (wake up)

We need to wake up, wake up, wake up, wake up, wake up

Wake up, wake up, wake up, wake up, wake up

We need to make up, make up, make up, make up

Make up, make up, make up, make up, make up, make up

It’s a hustle, yeah

It’s a hustle

It’s a con

It’s a hustle

It’s a weird kind of energy

A bizarre thing that happens to be

An abnormal fraternity

And I feel more than sympathy

We need to wake up, wake up, wake up, wake up, wake up

Wake up, wake up, wake up, wake up, wake up

We need to make up, make up, make up, make up

Make up, make up, make up, make up, make up, make up

People think that I’m insane

The only gun is in my brain

Each new birth, it gives me hope

That’s why I don’t smoke that dope

Insane people think I am

Brain inside my only friend

Hope it gives me birth each new

That dope I don’t smoke it’s true

Everybody knows the damn truth

Everybody knows the damn truth

We need to wake up, wake up, wake up, wake up, wake up

Wake up, wake up, wake up, wake up, wake up

(Wake up)

(Ah)

A new democracy!

Everybody knows the damn truth

Our nation lied, we’ve lost respect

When we wake up, what can we do

Get the kids ready, take them to school

Everybody knows they don’t have a chance

Get a decent job, have a normal life

When they talk reforms, it makes me laugh

They pretend to help, it makes me laugh