Mariah Carey compie 50 anni e Britney Spears le fa una dolcissima dedica: “Grazie a te ho iniziato a cantare”

27 Marzo, 2020 di Anthony Festa

Ieri Mariah Carey ha compiuto mezzo secolo. La diva delle dive ha spento 50 candeline e tra i tantissimi auguri è arrivato anche un bellissimo messaggio di Britney Spears. La principessa del pop ha scritto alla cantante di We Belong Together, confessandole che se ha iniziato a cantare è stato proprio grazie a lei. La popstar di Toxic ha anche ricordato l’album Butterfly, rilasciato più di 20 anni fa.

“Buon compleanno Mariah Carey.
Sei uno dei motivi principali per cui ho iniziato a cantare. Il tuo album Butterfly non invecchia mai nonostante abbia più di 20 anni … è semplicemente un classico e lo ascolterò oggi mentre mi allenerò in palestra! Buon compleanno! Che Dio ti benedica”.

Che cucciola la mia Britney.

Gli auguri di Britney a Mariah Carey.

