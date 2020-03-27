Mariah Carey compie 50 anni e Britney Spears le fa una dolcissima dedica: “Grazie a te ho iniziato a cantare”

Ieri Mariah Carey ha compiuto mezzo secolo. La diva delle dive ha spento 50 candeline e tra i tantissimi auguri è arrivato anche un bellissimo messaggio di Britney Spears. La principessa del pop ha scritto alla cantante di We Belong Together, confessandole che se ha iniziato a cantare è stato proprio grazie a lei. La popstar di Toxic ha anche ricordato l’album Butterfly, rilasciato più di 20 anni fa.

Che cucciola la mia Britney.

Happy Birthday @MariahCarey !! You are one of the main reasons I started singing … your Butterfly 🦋 album never gets old even after 20+ years … it’s simply a classic and I will be listening to it today as I work out in the gym !!! Have a wonderful birthday 💕🦋 !!! God bless. pic.twitter.com/hDXRDsLcDa

— Britney Spears (@britneyspears) March 27, 2020