Mariah Carey compie 50 anni e Britney Spears le fa una dolcissima dedica: “Grazie a te ho iniziato a cantare”
27 Marzo, 2020 di Anthony Festa
Ieri Mariah Carey ha compiuto mezzo secolo. La diva delle dive ha spento 50 candeline e tra i tantissimi auguri è arrivato anche un bellissimo messaggio di Britney Spears. La principessa del pop ha scritto alla cantante di We Belong Together, confessandole che se ha iniziato a cantare è stato proprio grazie a lei. La popstar di Toxic ha anche ricordato l’album Butterfly, rilasciato più di 20 anni fa.
“Buon compleanno Mariah Carey.
Sei uno dei motivi principali per cui ho iniziato a cantare. Il tuo album Butterfly non invecchia mai nonostante abbia più di 20 anni … è semplicemente un classico e lo ascolterò oggi mentre mi allenerò in palestra! Buon compleanno! Che Dio ti benedica”.
Che cucciola la mia Britney.
Gli auguri di Britney a Mariah Carey.
Happy Birthday @MariahCarey !! You are one of the main reasons I started singing … your Butterfly 🦋 album never gets old even after 20+ years … it’s simply a classic and I will be listening to it today as I work out in the gym !!! Have a wonderful birthday 💕🦋 !!! God bless. pic.twitter.com/hDXRDsLcDa
— Britney Spears (@britneyspears) March 27, 2020
Britney Spears is wishing Mariah Carey a happy birthday instead of addressing the 20 Year Anniversary of her hit song “Oops!… I Did It Again.” That’s what you call a true friend. #20YearsOfOops pic.twitter.com/TowY3zmnSB
— Britney Fan (@BritneyHiatus) March 27, 2020
Britney wishing Mariah Carey happy birthday 😭😍 pic.twitter.com/3lksMLxJxu
— It’s Britney b*tch (@forbritbrit__) March 27, 2020