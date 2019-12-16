Mariah Carey: All I Want For Christmas Is You conquista la numero 1 della Billboard Hot100 25 anni dopo l’uscita

La donna dei record ha colpito ancora. A 25 anni dalla sua uscita (1° novembre 1994), All I Want For Christmas Is You ha raggiunto la prima posizione della Billboard Hot100. Mariah Carey è attualmente la donna con più canzoni arrivate alla prima posizione della celebre classifica, le sue hit ad aver raggiunto questo traguardo passano da 18 a 19.

Adesso insieme a Britney Spears, Mariah è tra le pochissime popstar ad avere almeno una numero uno nella HOT100 nelle ultime 3 decadi.





Tutte le prime posizioni di Mariah Carey.

“Vision of Love,” Aug. 4, 1990

“Love Takes Time,” Nov. 10, 1990

“Someday,” March 9, 1991

“I Don’t Wanna Cry,” May 25, 1991

“Emotions,” Oct. 12, 1991

“I’ll Be There,” June 20, 1992

“Dreamlover,” Sept. 11, 1993

“Hero,” Dec. 25, 1993

“Fantasy,” eight, Sept. 30, 1995

“One Sweet Day,” Dec. 2, 1995

“Always Be My Baby,” May 4, 1996

“Honey,” Sept. 13, 1997

“My All,” May 23, 1998

“Heartbreaker,” Oct. 9, 1999

“Thank God I Found You,” Feb. 19, 2000

“We Belong Together,” June 4, 2005

“Don’t Forget About Us,” Dec. 31, 2005

“Touch My Body,” April 12, 2008

“All I Want For Christmas Is You”, Dec 2019

“All I Want For Christmas Is You” by Mariah Carey is projected to rise to #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming her 19th chart-topper, extending her record for the most #1s for a solo/female artist. pic.twitter.com/9IQhQPN1Od — Mariah Carey Italia (@MariahCareyITA) December 16, 2019

If Mariah Carey tops the Billboard Hot 100 with “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” she will join the elite group of pre-2000 female artists to score a SOLO #1 hit this decade • Britney Spears pic.twitter.com/DTjZZvI7OE — Fan Account (@outtathispussy) December 15, 2019